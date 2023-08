Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half to retire from international rugby following World Cup

Dan Biggar has represented Wales since 2008

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has announced that he will retire from international rugby after the upcoming World Cup.

The 33-year-old has starred for Wales since 2008, making over 100 appearances so far in a stellar international career.

Biggar has also captained the side, taking over during Alun Wyn Jones' absence in the 2022 Six Nations.

