England Women: Lark Atkin-Davies to win 50th cap as Red Roses announce team to face Canada

Lark Atkin-Davies in action for England (David Davies/PA Wire)

England hooker Lark Atkin-Davies will earn her 50th cap when the Red Roses play Canada in Exeter this weekend.

The Red Roses team will be led by skipper Marlie Packer at Sandy Park on Saturday against a strong Canada team ranked in the world's top five – but talented back Emily Scarratt is still unavailable through injury.



The backline sees one change from the XV that started the Grand Slam-winning encounter with France at Twickenham Stadium in April, as Jess Breach comes in on the wing.



It means scrum-half Lucy Packer and fly-half Holly Aitchison continue as the half-back pairing which saw the team through the Women's Six Nations, and Tatyana Heard and Helena Rowland partner in the centres. Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne are named at wing and full-back respectively.



Among the replacements, back row Maisy Allen is in line for her first senior cap while Megan Jones returns to a matchday squad for the first time since 2021.

Deacon: Atkin-Davies' milestone is a credit to her

It's been a long journey for Atkin-Davies with the Red Roses since she debuted for her country in 2015, incorporating multiple Six Nations successes and an appearance in the World Cup Final.

Saturday's match with Canada will be the first between the two teams since England beat them in the World Cup semi-final in Auckland in 2021, so a fitting opponent for the forward on her milestone appearance.

Marlie Packer will once again skipper the Red Roses

England interim head coach Louis Deacon believes it's a testament to all of the work that Atkin-Davies continues to put in to be at her best for her country.

He said: "Lark's milestone appearance is a huge credit to her hard work, dedication, and desire to be the best version of herself every time she pulls on an England shirt. She brings great energy to the group and we are really pleased she gets the opportunity to run out for her 50th appearance."

Deacon is looking forward to the Canada clash and views it as the first significant step in a new journey for the England women's side.

"We have had a very positive pre-season and we are pleased with the progress we have made as a Red Roses group, on and off the field," said Deacon. "This match is the beginning of a new journey together as a squad, against a Canada side with a lot of world-class attributes.

"Sandy Park is always a great venue to play at and the fans have been incredible every time we have been down there. Everyone is relishing the opportunity that awaits and we can't wait to take to the field on Saturday."

England XV

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 34 caps)

14. Jess Breach (Saracens, 28 caps)

13. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps)

12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 14 caps)

11. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 35 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 20 caps)

9. Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 14 caps)

1. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

2. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)

3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)

4. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 9 caps)

5. Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 27 caps)

6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

7. Marlie Packer - captain (Saracens, 94 caps)

8. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 43 caps)



Replacements

16. Connie Powell (Harlequins, 9 caps)

17. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 37 caps)

18. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 20 caps)

19. Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 30 caps)

20. Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 62 caps)

22. Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

23. Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)