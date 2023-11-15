Antoine Dupont: France captain set to miss Six Nations to prepare for 2024 Olympics in Paris

France captain Antoine Dupont is set to miss next year's Six Nations in order to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The French rugby federation (FFR) told AFP the news on Wednesday, with the decision coming just a month after the disappointment of an early World Cup exit.

Dupont, 27, is set to miss the Six Nations, held between February 2 - March 16 next year in order to participate in legs of the World Rugby seven-a-side circuit, now known as SVNS.

His club Toulouse, the FFR and Dupont are set to hold a press conference on Monday, 250 days from the start of the Games, when they are expected to announce Dupont's intentions.

Dupont will join France's sevens squad in January before SVNS events in Vancouver, Canada on February 23-24 and Los Angeles on March 2-3.

Scrum-half Dupont's most recent 15-a-side appearance for France was last month's agonising World Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual winners South Africa at the Stade de France.

The stadium in northern Paris will also host next July's sevens competitions, for men and women, at the Olympics.

As far back as last December, Dupont opened the door to playing in the event, which first featured in the Olympics in 2016.

"It's highly motivating," Dupont told RTL.

"It's incredible when you see the enthusiasm it can create. There is a desire from my side to put things in place for me to participate.

"It will be a discussion between the different coaching staffs," he added.

A host of other leading 15-a-side players have featured at past Olympic Games including South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe and former New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams, who have both won the World Cup twice.

Fiji have won the two men's gold medals since seven-a-side rugby was introduced into the Olympics with the longer format of the sport having last featured in 1924.

The absence of Dupont in the Six Nations will force France head coach Fabien Galthie to name a new captain and starting scrum-half for the Six Nations, which they start against Ireland on February 2.