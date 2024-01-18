Richard Cockerill named new Georgia boss as ex-England hooker and forwards coach lands international role

Richard Cockerill has been appointed head coach of the Georgia national team.

The 53-year-old former England forwards coach, who led Leicester Tigers to three Premiership titles in eight years, has signed a contract which could see him charge through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

He will combine his duties with a similar role at Tbilisi-based franchise Black Lion, who are currently competing in the European Challenge Cup.

The Georgian Rugby Union said in a statement: "The Georgian Rugby Union is proud to confirm the appointment of Richard Cockerill as head coach.

"Cockerill, 53, has signed a one-plus-three-year contract and is expected to take Georgia through to the next World Cup in Australia. He was appointed after a highly competitive selection process involving multiple experienced international candidates."

One of Cockerill's first duties will be to lead Georgia - ranked 14th in the world - into battle against Japan this summer. The Brave Blossoms are now coached by former England boss Eddie Jones, under whom Cockerill worked as forwards coach for a year.

The ex-England hooker said: "I'm really excited and honoured to be taking on the role of Georgian head coach.

"This is a fantastic rugby country blessed with talented players, a great tradition, and an impressive infrastructure. I'm looking forward to working with players, coaches and officials and I'm confident we can take Georgia to the next level internationally.

"There's a lot of talk about Tier One and Tier Two, but it's my view that the lines are blurred these days and there should be more opportunities form up-and-coming rugby nations."

Image: Georgia finished bottom of Pool C in the 2023 Rugby World Cup after losses against Wales, Australia and Fiji

On his July 13 reunion with Jones in Sendai, he added: "I have huge respect for Eddie Jones and enjoyed working with him during my time with England.

"We both have strong opinions about the game and we're both great believers in producing combative, physical forward packs - that's very much part of the Georgian rugby tradition.

"Eddie always has some surprises up his sleeve and this game will be an important test for both sides. When it comes to July we'll be ready."

Cockerill, who has also worked with Edinburgh, Montpellier and Toulon, enjoyed a hugely successful playing career at Leicester as part of the famous 'ABC Club' front row alongside Graham Rowntree and Darren Garforth, winning five league titles and back-to-back Heineken Cups. He also won 27 caps for England.