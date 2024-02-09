Premiership Women's Rugby: Leicester, Sale deducted five points for failing to meet English Qualified Players average

Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks have been deducted five points from their Premiership Women's Rugby totals for failing to meet the minimum average of 13 England Qualified Players (EPQ) in their matchday squads.

"The RFU can confirm five-point league deductions have been placed on Premiership Women's Rugby clubs, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks Women," an RFU statement read.

"Following the conclusion of Qualification Period 1, as defined in the Premiership Women's Rugby Competition Regulations 2023-24, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks Women failed to achieve a minimum average of 13 English Qualified Players (EQP) in their matchday squad.

"All PWR clubs signed up to the regulations prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. The deduction will take place automatically today and there is no right of appeal. This will not impact either club's league position.

"The EQP principle has the full support of both the RFU and Premiership Women's Rugby as part of its partnership to support the ambitions of the Red Roses, especially with the Women's Rugby World Cup taking place at home in 2025.

"The RFU and Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) welcome athletes from all over the world and appreciate everything they bring to rugby in England."

