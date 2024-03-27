Women's Six Nations: Megan Jones says England wary of Wales passion ahead of clash at Ashton Gate

England's Megan Jones says the team are wary of the passion Wales will bring to their Six Nations clash on Saturday at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Jones was born and raised in Wales but moved to England as a teenager and made her international debut for the Red Roses in 2015.

The 27-year-old, whose mother is English and father is Welsh, will face Wales for the first time in her career.

"It's going to be an interesting one. In terms of the build-up, it's different but this one will be one to remember, particularly the build-up. My dad will be the biggest supporter on both ends," said Jones.

"It's no different to any other game but my dad will be watching closer because he loves watching Wales in particular but loves supporting me and the girls as well.

"No different in our preparation, particularly from my end, but there will be a lot of passion at the weekend and passion from our end as well."

England thrashed Italy 48-0 in their opening Six Nations match while Wales narrowly lost 20-18 to Scotland.

John Mitchell's side have won the last five Six Nations and are building towards a home World Cup next year.

Jones is hoping England build on their victory over Italy against a Wales side that has "threats across the park".

"Most of the teams now are closing the gap on us. We speak about trying to make that gap bigger and that's really important," she added.

"They have now got the resources and backing from the government body and that will only make things better for them in the long run and I only hear good things from the camp.

"Wales are going to be all guns blazing and will want to right some wrongs."

Image: Ellie Kildunne scored twice in a player of the match display as the Red Roses beat Italy 48-0 in Parma

Beckett given three-week suspension

England will be without No 8 Sarah Beckett after she was sent off early on against Italy.

Beckett was shown a red card after a bunker review into an 11th-minute incident in which she landed her body weight onto the standing leg of Italy centre Michela Sillari in a dangerous cleanout of a ruck, using a crocodile roll action World Rugby are determined to rid the sport of.

An independent Disciplinary Committee upheld the red card, meaning Beckett will miss England's next three Six Nations games against Wales (this Saturday), Scotland (April 13) and Ireland (April 20).

She will be able to return for England's final match of the Six Nations in France on April 27.

