Billy Vunipola: Saracens investigate after reports of player's tasering and arrest in Majorca

Saracens have opened an investigation after reports England rugby star Billy Vunipola has been tasered and arrested following an alleged violent incident in Majorca.

Vunipola's domestic club Saracens tweeted to say it was aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

The statement read: "Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca.

"We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 31-year-old was reportedly tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island's capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Local reports suggest he appeared in court on Sunday and has since been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France - although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut v Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons - with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.