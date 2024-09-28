 Skip to content

WXV: Australia 37-5 Wales - Visitors suffer heavy defeat in opener in Cape Town

It was all one-way traffic for Australia as they powered past Wales for a 37-5 win in Cape Town

By Ros Satar

Saturday 28 September 2024 14:04, UK

Carys Phillips' try got Wales into the game in the WXV2 but ultimately Wales were overpowered in their opener against Australia
Image: Carys Phillips' try got Wales into the game in the WXV2 but ultimately Wales were overpowered in their opener against Australia

Wales were overpowered by Australia as their WXV campaign opened with a heavy 37-5 defeat in Cape Town.

Hooker Carys Phillips crashed over from a driving line-out after 31 minutes to cancel out Layne Morgan's sniping score and tie the game at 5-5.

But it was one-way traffic after Australia prop Eva Karpani brushed aside three Welsh defenders on the stroke of half-time.

Faitala Moleka kicked a penalty before lively winger Maya Stewart raced clear and Lori Cramer converted.

Moleka, Cramer and Stewart claimed tries in the final quarter, with Cramer adding a conversion, as the Wallaroos avenged their friendly defeat in Newport eight days earlier with a record win over Wales.

