WXV: Australia 37-5 Wales - Visitors suffer heavy defeat in opener in Cape Town

Wales were overpowered by Australia as their WXV campaign opened with a heavy 37-5 defeat in Cape Town.

Hooker Carys Phillips crashed over from a driving line-out after 31 minutes to cancel out Layne Morgan's sniping score and tie the game at 5-5.

But it was one-way traffic after Australia prop Eva Karpani brushed aside three Welsh defenders on the stroke of half-time.

Faitala Moleka kicked a penalty before lively winger Maya Stewart raced clear and Lori Cramer converted.

Moleka, Cramer and Stewart claimed tries in the final quarter, with Cramer adding a conversion, as the Wallaroos avenged their friendly defeat in Newport eight days earlier with a record win over Wales.

England's Alex Matthews will captain the Red Roses for the first time when they take on USA in their WXV 1 opener in Vancouver at 8.30pm on Sunday.