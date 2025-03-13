British and Irish Lions Rankings: Six Nations finale presents last chance to stake claims

With Saturday's final round of Six Nations fixtures presenting a final opportunity for players to put their hands up for British and Irish Lions selection, Sky Sports assesses who needs to deliver a big performance to get themselves into the picture…

Hugo Keenan

With just two spots likely to be on offer for full-backs in Andy Farrell's squad, competition has been as intense in that position as any other.

Before the start of the Six Nations, Keenan was widely considered a leading candidate, given his form and relationship with Farrell, but he's been outshone by Scotland's Blair Kinghorn throughout the tournament and outscored in the rankings by England's Marcus Smith since he was switched to full-back in round two.

What Kinghorn and Smith have had that Keenan hasn't is the opportunity to rack up the ranking points against Italy. That opportunity comes in round five in Rome, where Keenan can underscore his candidacy with an influential performance.

Tomos Williams

Image: Can Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams force his way into Andy Farrell thinking?

The performances of Tomos Williams have been a consistent source of positivity throughout a tumultuous campaign for Wales, but the scrum-half heads into Super Saturday with work to do in the race for Lions selection.

Scotland's Ben White tops the charts after four matches, outscoring Jamison Gibson-Park, who is the leading candidate to start the first Test against the Wallabies.

Williams also sits behind England's Alex Mitchell but with Wales hosting England in Cardiff in round five, he can boost his chances while denting one of his rivals' prospects were he able to orchestrate a Wales victory.

Mack Hansen

Image: Ireland wing Mack Hansen faces fierce competition for Lions selection out wide

After just two appearances from four during this year's Six Nations, Hansen has ground to make up in a fiercely competitive race for a place on the wing for the Lions.

The performances of Ireland's James Lowe and Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, not only during this year's tournament but throughout the four-year cycle between Lions tours, has seen them all but secure two of the likely four positions up for grabs.

England's Tommy Freeman, the highest-ranking winger in the 2025 Six Nations, is right in the mix, while injuries have not prevented Scotland's Darcy Graham from keeping himself in the equation.

Unleashed from the start against Italy in Rome, Hansen is presented with an opportunity he must seize.

Jack Crowley

Image: Can Jack Crowley step out of Sam Prendergast's shadow?

Having played every minute of Ireland's title-winning campaign in 2024, Munster fly-half Crowley has had a watching brief throughout this year's Six Nations.

With Leinster playmaker Sam Prendergast starting Ireland's past six Test matches, Crowley's Lions prospects have been dented, just like Ireland's Grand Slam were against France. But he will have the chance to prove himself after replacing Prendergast for Ireland against Italy.

With England's Fin Smith and Marcus Smith, Scotland's Finn Russell and Ireland team-mate Prendergast all above Crowley in the rankings, a huge performance is needed from the 25-year-old to force his way back into the conversation.

Josh van der Flier

Image: The Lions couldn't travel to Australia without 2022 world player fo the year Josh van der Flier, could they?

It would be a remarkable change in fortunes, but could the 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year be deemed surplus to requirements to the Lions?

Josh van der Flier's pedigree goes without saying, but his performances during the 2025 Six Nations have not lived up to his world-class reputation. He sits behind a host of back-row options in the rankings - Ben Earl, Tom Curry and Tom Willis from England, Ireland team-mates Jack Conan and Caelan Doris, Scotland's Rory Darge, and Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau from Wales.

With competitive in the back row so fierce, Van der Flier may not be the only player to miss out, with Ben Curry and Matt Fagerson up against it despite not putting a foot wrong through the tournament. But with one game left to play, all three have a final chance to stake their claims.

Lions Rankings - Six Nations Round 4 Ben Earl 5170 points Blair Kinghorn 4580 points Tom Curry 4325 points Tom Jordan 4120 points Tom Willis 3765 points

Lions Rankings XV of Round 4

Backs: 15 Blair Kinghorn (Scotland), 14 Tommy Freeman (England), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Tom Jordan (Scotland), 11 Ollie Sleightholme (England), 10 Finn Russell (Scotland), 9 Alex Mitchell (England).

Forwards: 1 Cian Healy (Ireland), 2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland), 3 Will Stuart (England), 4 Teddy Williams (Wales), 5 Ollie Chessum (England), 6 Tom Curry (England), 7 Ben Earl (England), 8 Tom Willis (England).

Overall Lions Rankings based on stats

All statistical claims relate to British and Irish Lions eligible players playing in the 2025 Six Nations for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

