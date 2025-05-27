British and Irish Lions: Extra-time could be played if deciding Test with Australia ends in draw

Extra-time could be played should a deciding third Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions finish in a draw.

Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Lions board is considering that proposal ahead of this summer's series.

The Lions drew 1-1 with New Zealand in 2017 after the third Test finished 15-15.

In domestic competition Super Rugby, if a game is drawn after the regulation 80 minutes then 10 minutes of 'superpoint' extra-time is played with any score deciding a winner.

Waugh said: "We've had some really constructive conversations. That's got to go to the Lions board around whether it's a drawn series, or you decide it through golden point or extra time.

"Our preference, if we put the fans at the centre of everything we're doing, I think that the familiarity that everyone has with 'superpoint' and the interest for that in our market is a good guide.

"Obviously, we will be making sure both parties agree. But I think that if you're thinking about some fan engagement, that's certainly very appealing."

Waugh also said both teams had agreed that 20-minute red cards - used in the Six Nations earlier this year - would be in operation for the series, which starts in Brisbane on July 19.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

