British and Irish Lions: Extra-time could be played if deciding Test with Australia ends in draw
Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh says discussions have been had about playing extra time should deciding British and Irish Lions vs Australia Test end in draw this summer; Lions to play Australia in Brisbane (July 19), Melbourne (July 26) and Sydney (August 2), live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 27 May 2025 11:21, UK
Extra-time could be played should a deciding third Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions finish in a draw.
Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Lions board is considering that proposal ahead of this summer's series.
The Lions drew 1-1 with New Zealand in 2017 after the third Test finished 15-15.
- Henry Pollock-mania through the eyes of his fellow Lions 🦁
- Maro Itoje named Lions captain for Australia tour 🎆👏
- British and Irish Lions tour 2025: Fixtures and venues 📒
- Stream the British and Irish Lions tour with NOW 📺📱
In domestic competition Super Rugby, if a game is drawn after the regulation 80 minutes then 10 minutes of 'superpoint' extra-time is played with any score deciding a winner.
Waugh said: "We've had some really constructive conversations. That's got to go to the Lions board around whether it's a drawn series, or you decide it through golden point or extra time.
"Our preference, if we put the fans at the centre of everything we're doing, I think that the familiarity that everyone has with 'superpoint' and the interest for that in our market is a good guide.
"Obviously, we will be making sure both parties agree. But I think that if you're thinking about some fan engagement, that's certainly very appealing."
Waugh also said both teams had agreed that 20-minute red cards - used in the Six Nations earlier this year - would be in operation for the series, which starts in Brisbane on July 19.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
Sky Sports will show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches exclusively live.