British and Irish Lions: Australia head coach Joe Schmidt sees 'promising signs' ahead of tour

Head coach Joe Schmidt sees "promising signs" for Australia ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour.

Australia are in a rebuilding phase ahead of this series and the next World Cup.

The Wallabies failed to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2023. The Australian team had six wins in 13 tests in a 2024 season that ended in a 22-19 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Schmidt, a former Ireland coach, understands the scale of the task his side faces against the Lions. He will continue assembling his squad as Australia's domestic teams bow out of the Super Rugby Pacific championship.

He said: "It needs a series of really good performances, and it's something that we're aspirational about. We work really hard behind the scenes to try and get into the mix.

"Some of the promising signs are the way the Wallabies finished off last year. [and] the way the Super Rugby teams have competed this year, and it's our challenge to try and continue that pathway.

"The one thing I would know about high-performance improvement, it's never linear. You're going to dip and trough and if there's one team that will attempt to make it a trough, it's the Lions with the strength in depth they're bringing.

"I'd know a lot of those players personally, coached a lot of them, it's one of those things that I know is going to be a massive challenge that we're all incredibly excited about."

The Lions only come to Australia once every 12 years, and the excitement of the tour is something Schmidt wants to capitalise on.

"The Lions is something that tends to reach beyond just the rugby union fans because it's such an infrequent tour people just get interested and we'd love to earn the support of all those folks by being really competitive," Schmidt said.

"Where that leads us? I'd love to think we're in the hunt."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

