Immanuel Feyi-Waboso: England winger to miss Argentina Test series after receiving two-match ban following France XV red card

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss England's two-Test series against Argentina having been handed a suspension following his sending off in the loss to a France XV at Twickenham on Saturday.

England will now debate the worth of taking Feyi-Waboso on its Americas tour next month after his red card for catching Antoine Hastoy in the head with a swinging right arm in the first-half of England XV's 26-24 loss.

His yellow card was upgraded on review to a 20-minute red card and a World Rugby disciplinary hearing confirmed it was a dangerous tackle and suspended Feyi-Waboso for both of England's Tests in Argentina on July 5 and 12.

He will be available for the solitary Test against the United States on July 19 in Washington DC, if he completes World Rugby's tackle school.

Image: Feyi-Waboso will be suspended for both of England's tests in Argentina

Saturday's game was Feyi-Waboso's first action since December, when he dislocated his shoulder, and he missed the Six Nations and a possible place in the British and Irish Lions squad.

England are set to name their touring squad on Monday.

France lock Cameron Woki, who was sent off in the same game for an illegal clearout, will have his hearing on Tuesday.