Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vice captain Meg Jones opens up on grief and chasing home tournament dream for her parents

England centre Meg Jones is a bundle of energy as she bounds around the hospitality suites of the Allianz Stadium.

After heckling at the back of the suite for the four-player press conference at the largest media gathering held at England's HQ ahead of a major tournament - for both the men or women - she sits down for our interview against the backdrop of Twickenham's hallowed turf.

As vice captain, Jones brings strong leadership qualities to a squad preparing for a home Women's Rugby World Cup, where she hopes to be running out at Twickenham for the final come Saturday 27 September.

The 28-year-old also brings the fun, lighting up the room with her big personality. But behind her cheery demeanour there is still sadness and grief.

Image: Meg Jones says rugby has given her deeper meaning since the death of her mum and dad in 2024

With favourites England set for their World Cup Pool A opener against USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday 22 August, the month also marks the first anniversary following her dad's passing.

Both Jones' dad and mum died in the space of four months at the end of 2024 and while the Trailfinders Women centre says they will be with her in spirit in the stands, their presence will be sorely felt.

"One of the key things of grief is it hits you at different times," Jones told Sky Sports.

"I've always got this concept of they're just both at home, going about their day-to-day business. My dad making a cup of tea, my mum probably getting ready for work. And then sometimes it hits me when I speak about childhood or different moments that happened with them and memories."

Jones' dad, Simon, died from lung cancer and her mum, Paula, passed away in December having spent the majority of her life dealing with alcoholism and addiction.

Despite being born in Wales, just a stone's throw from the Principality Stadium, at 16-years-old, Jones chose to represent England. Her dad might have been a staunch Wales fan but he still watched every one of Jones' matches. Her mum, meanwhile, travelled out to Tokyo and Paris for the two Olympic Games she represented GB Sevens in 2021 and 2024.

"I can't share moments with them directly now, but I can share with them in spirit, which is obviously powerful as well," she said.

"All they wanted was for me to just have fun [playing rugby], enjoy it, smile and ride the waves as they come."

Her team-mates have rallied around her when she has needed support, whether that has come from having an arm around the shoulder, or just keeping things 'normal'.

"I love rugby for those reasons but it was probably the first time I needed it in a deeper aspect.

"Rugby has given me that platform to be able to express myself but also to lean in on people around me, which I think is probably the hardest part to do. Particularly when you always want to look front up and be strong and not look vulnerable - especially to your opposition. So, yeah, they [her team-mates] allowed me to lean into that vulnerability."

'Current squad expect big crowds and think that's the norm'

The Red Roses' tight-knit group has seen them go on another incredible unbeaten run. Their last defeat came three years ago in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in a narrow 34-31 loss, despite battling with 14 players following an 18th-minute red card.

After their opener against USA, they face Samoa in Northampton and Australia in Brighton before likely knock-out matches follow at Bristol's Ashton Gate with all roads hoping to lead to Twickenham in late September.

It's a world away from the last time England staged a World Cup in 2010, when Guildford's Surrey Sports Park hosted all the pool stage matches with the semis and final held at Twickenham Stoop.

Emily Scarratt is the only member of the current 32-player squad who featured in that edition 15 years ago and is now gearing up for a record fifth World Cup.

"She [Emily] is just one of the greats in this game and she's shared her experiences with us and I think it's really nice to reflect because some girls have known no different," Jones added.

"They expect big crowds and think that's the norm, but actually it's grown each year and it's been because of the hard work of the previous girls before us and I think credit to them and also the RFU for trying to make this game as big as we can."

Jones knows the Red Roses have a "target on their back" because of their 26-match unbeaten run but are ready to embrace the pressure of being favourites for what would be their first World Cup success since 2014.

"Let's just enjoy the occasion. We don't have to make it bigger than it already is," she said.

Image: England claimed a seventh straight Six Nations title earlier this year

"Of course, it's huge. Previous experiences show that our game works, we earn it [the pressure] every time because we train ridiculously hard, we play some good rugby. So, we're just going to lean into that and just have a good time along the way because that's all we can do. What's ahead of us is ahead of us."

'We want that criticism and scrutiny - but a line can be crossed'

Just as the Lionesses have experienced with their own success, that increase of visibility can also lead to an increase of scrutiny and criticism.

"You're never going to please everyone, there's going to be negative comments, but if we can stay focused on the job at hand, which we fully well and truly believe we will, I think that's the main focus for us.

"I suppose the thing is, you want increased scrutiny, you want that criticism because you can learn from that criticism as well - but there's obviously a line that can also be crossed.

"When it starts getting personal, that's probably when it starts hitting you a bit deeper, but there's always an element and if you're searching for it as a player as well, you're probably going to find it."

For now, Jones has tunnel-vision on putting England on the path to glory and she will have added support from her partner and GB Sevens team-mate Celia Quansah cheering her on from the stands as well as her brother and sister. Her mum and dad, though, won't be far from her thoughts.

"I think they'd both be extremely proud," she adds. "And I'll just continue to wear them both on my sleeve and I'll do as much as I can to fight for them - and put my best foot forward like I always do."

England face USA in the Women's Rugby World Cup opener on Friday 22 August