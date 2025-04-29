John Mitchell: Red Roses head coach to remain in role regardless of England's Rugby World Cup performance

John Mitchell will remain England head coach until June next year regardless of how the Red Roses perform at the World Cup, according to the Rugby Football Union.

England are favourites to win the tournament they are hosting in August and September having clinched a seventh successive Women's Six Nations title and amassed 55 wins in 56 Tests.

Their only blemish is a 34-31 loss in the 2022 World Cup final to New Zealand, who have beaten the Red Roses in five of the last six finals.

Image: England have won every Six Nations match since 2018

Experienced former All Blacks boss Mitchell was recruited to improve that record but RFU director of performance rugby Conor O'Shea insists he will stay in his post for the 2026 Six Nations, even if he fails to deliver the title.

"Results are important but you don't want people thinking about what their next job is by having a contract finishing at that time," O'Shea said.

"There will be no thought for anything until we get through the World Cup and Six Nations. I think it is very unhealthy to be insecure going into the World Cup - and that's the only focus we have.

"We didn't want anyone speculating about anything because that's the most unhealthy thing that can happen in any environment. That's why there are no contract talks for players or coaches."

Why tight Grand Slam decider can help England

Mitchell insisted England will benefit from the manner of their fourth successive Grand Slam title, where they were pushed to the brink of an upset before clinging onto a 43-42 victory against France.

The Red Roses saw a 31-7 lead after 23 minutes vanish before a thrilling French fightback that eventually ran out of time, with Joanna Grisez' marauding try in just over a minute left their final score.

"After a really good start we could have put them away but they got energy through the middle and that's what French sides do," Mitchell said after Saturday's victory. "Once they get into you they feel success.

"I thought we'd have to win the game three or four times but I think we had to win it nine times. We'd done enough to complete the goal. These types of games do help us. We get them occasionally.

Image: Mitchell is looking to guide England to their third Women's Rugby World Cup victory

"You also have to understand that the Red Roses are unique at the moment and have been for a while. Teams tend to perform against us. That will continue to happen in 2025 and that will help us raise our game. And we have to raise our game, which is really clear."

Who will England face in the World Cup?

The Red Roses have won the World Cup twice and finished top of their group in each tournament they have played in, with England finishing runners-up to New Zealand in five of the last six editions.

England will play the USA in the opening game of the tournament, held at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday August 22, before hosting Samoa in Northampton on Saturday August 30 and Australia in Brighton on Saturday September 6.

Should England top Pool A, they will face the runners-up of Pool B - containing Canada, Scotland, Wales and Fiji - in the quarter-finals. Defending champions New Zealand are in Pool C.

