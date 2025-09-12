Women's Rugby World Cup: Zoe Aldcroft returns to captain Red Roses in Scotland quarter-final as England make four changes

Zoe Aldcroft will return to captain England for their Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland on Sunday after missing the final two group games through injury.

Aldcroft sustained a knee niggle in the 69-7 win over USA in the tournament opener on August 22 and subsequently sat out the 92-3 rout of Samoa in week two and last Saturday's 47-7 victory over Australia that clinched top spot in Pool A.

However, the 28-year-old is back at blindside flanker for the hosts and title favourites in one of four changes made by head coach John Mitchell for the fixture at Bristol's Ashton Gate (4pm kick-off).

Image: Full-back Ellie Kildunne will sit out the Red Roses' quarter-final versus Scotland after sustaining a head injury against Australia last week

Helena Rowland is at full-back in place of Ellie Kildunne, who was forced off with a head injury in the second half against Australia and must now abide by concussion protocols.

Holly Aitchison makes her first start of the tournament at fly-half with Zoe Harrison moving to the bench.

Kelsey Clifford is rewarded for a brace of tries as a replacement last weekend with a start at loosehead prop instead of Hannah Botterman (back spasm).

Aldcroft's return at No 6 means Morwenna Talling switches to the second row and Abbie Ward shifts to the replacements.

Image: Jess Breach (right) is the joint leading try scorer in this World Cup with six

Dominant Red Roses on brink of more history

The Red Roses are on a 30-match winning streak and will break their own record for successive victories in the international game if they see off Scotland and reach the semi-finals.

England have won 25 matches in a row against Scotland since losing to them in the 1999 Women's European Championship, while their overall record against their opponents is 32 victories in 34 games.

The most recent meeting came in the 2025 Six Nations when the Red Roses secured a 59-7 victory in Leicester - Abby Dow and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scoring two tries each.

Scotland have made the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002 after finishing second in Pool B following wins over Wales and Fiji and defeat to Canada.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach John Mitchell has lauded the impact of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil

Mitchell: England ready for exciting challenge

England coach Mitchell said: "The first stage of the tournament is behind us, and now we enter a new stage of the competition that has an end point.

"We are adapting well to different situations, and while we recognise Scotland have improved, we will still believe we can build pressure on them. This is an exciting challenge that we're ready for.

"We trust our girls to be consistent, take ownership of their roles, embrace the occasion, and earn the right to another week in this competition.

"The enthusiasm surrounding the tournament has been incredible, with support growing across the country. We know Bristol will be no different, and the girls are relishing the opportunity to rise to the occasion."

Red Roses squad to face Scotland

Starting XV: 15 Helena Rowland, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (captain), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emma Sing.

Scotland name side

Scotland make two changes to the starting XV as Jade Konkel comes in at No 8 for her first start of the tournament, with Evie Gallagher - scorer of two tries and the competition's top tackler so far - switching to the openside flank.

On the blindside, Scotland are led by Rachel Malcolm, who takes on captaincy duties for the 53rd time - a national record across all representative teams.

With Elliann Clarke and Lisa Cockburn ruled out due to a knee injury and concussion protocols respectively, Christine Belisle comes in to start at tighthead prop, joining loosehead Leah Bartlett and hooker Lana Skeldon in the front row.

Image: Winger Rhona Lloyd makes a break.

Sarah Bonar, who won a 50th cap against Canada last time out, once more links up with Emma Wassell in the second row.

The back division remains unchanged for the fourth game in succession at this Women's Rugby World Cup, spearheaded by prolific wingers Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd who, between them, crossed for nine tries in the pool stages.

Helen Nelson and Leia Brebner-Holden form the half-back partnership with the former just 11 points shy of 250 international points.

A settled centre pairing of Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr, who scored a 10th Scotland try against Fiji in the second round of pool matches, helps complete the starting XV alongside full-back Chloe Rollie.

Starting XV: 15 Chloe Rollie, 14 Rhona Lloyd, 13 Emma Orr, 12 Lisa Thomson, 11 Francesca McGhie, 10 Helen Nelson, 9 Leia Brebner-Holden; 1 Leah Bartlett, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Christine Belisle, 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar, 6 Rachel Malcolm (captain), 7 Evie Gallagher, 8 Jade Konkel.

Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Anne Young, 18 Molly Poolman, 19 Eva Donaldson, 20 Rachel McLachlan, 21. Alex Stewart, 22 Caity Mattinson, 23 Evie Wills.

England's World Cup results so far

Scotland's World Cup results so far

Women's World Cup - remaining fixtures

Quarter-finals

September 13 : New Zealand vs South Africa (Exeter) - 1pm

: New Zealand vs South Africa (Exeter) - 1pm September 13 : Canada vs Australia (Bristol) - 4pm

: Canada vs Australia (Bristol) - 4pm September 14 : France vs Ireland (Exeter) - 1pm

: France vs Ireland (Exeter) - 1pm September 14: England vs Scotland (Bristol) - 4pm

Semi-finals

September 19 : New Zealand/South Africa vs Canada/Australia (Bristol) - 7pm

: New Zealand/South Africa vs Canada/Australia (Bristol) - 7pm September 20: France/Ireland vs England/Scotland (Bristol) - 3.30pm

Bronze final

September 27: TBC vs TBC (Twickenham) - 12.30pm

Final