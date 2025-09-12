Women's Rugby World Cup: Zoe Aldcroft returns to captain Red Roses in Scotland quarter-final as England make four changes
Four changes to England side for World Cup quarter-final against Scotland on Sunday with Helena Rowland replacing Ellie Kildunne (head injury) at full-back; Kelsey Clifford earns start at loosehead prop after impact from bench against Australia; England have won last 25 games vs Scotland
Friday 12 September 2025 15:35, UK
Zoe Aldcroft will return to captain England for their Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland on Sunday after missing the final two group games through injury.
Aldcroft sustained a knee niggle in the 69-7 win over USA in the tournament opener on August 22 and subsequently sat out the 92-3 rout of Samoa in week two and last Saturday's 47-7 victory over Australia that clinched top spot in Pool A.
However, the 28-year-old is back at blindside flanker for the hosts and title favourites in one of four changes made by head coach John Mitchell for the fixture at Bristol's Ashton Gate (4pm kick-off).
Helena Rowland is at full-back in place of Ellie Kildunne, who was forced off with a head injury in the second half against Australia and must now abide by concussion protocols.
Holly Aitchison makes her first start of the tournament at fly-half with Zoe Harrison moving to the bench.
Kelsey Clifford is rewarded for a brace of tries as a replacement last weekend with a start at loosehead prop instead of Hannah Botterman (back spasm).
Aldcroft's return at No 6 means Morwenna Talling switches to the second row and Abbie Ward shifts to the replacements.
Dominant Red Roses on brink of more history
The Red Roses are on a 30-match winning streak and will break their own record for successive victories in the international game if they see off Scotland and reach the semi-finals.
England have won 25 matches in a row against Scotland since losing to them in the 1999 Women's European Championship, while their overall record against their opponents is 32 victories in 34 games.
The most recent meeting came in the 2025 Six Nations when the Red Roses secured a 59-7 victory in Leicester - Abby Dow and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scoring two tries each.
Scotland have made the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002 after finishing second in Pool B following wins over Wales and Fiji and defeat to Canada.
Mitchell: England ready for exciting challenge
England coach Mitchell said: "The first stage of the tournament is behind us, and now we enter a new stage of the competition that has an end point.
"We are adapting well to different situations, and while we recognise Scotland have improved, we will still believe we can build pressure on them. This is an exciting challenge that we're ready for.
"We trust our girls to be consistent, take ownership of their roles, embrace the occasion, and earn the right to another week in this competition.
"The enthusiasm surrounding the tournament has been incredible, with support growing across the country. We know Bristol will be no different, and the girls are relishing the opportunity to rise to the occasion."
Red Roses squad to face Scotland
Starting XV: 15 Helena Rowland, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (captain), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.
Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emma Sing.
Scotland name side
Scotland make two changes to the starting XV as Jade Konkel comes in at No 8 for her first start of the tournament, with Evie Gallagher - scorer of two tries and the competition's top tackler so far - switching to the openside flank.
On the blindside, Scotland are led by Rachel Malcolm, who takes on captaincy duties for the 53rd time - a national record across all representative teams.
With Elliann Clarke and Lisa Cockburn ruled out due to a knee injury and concussion protocols respectively, Christine Belisle comes in to start at tighthead prop, joining loosehead Leah Bartlett and hooker Lana Skeldon in the front row.
Sarah Bonar, who won a 50th cap against Canada last time out, once more links up with Emma Wassell in the second row.
The back division remains unchanged for the fourth game in succession at this Women's Rugby World Cup, spearheaded by prolific wingers Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd who, between them, crossed for nine tries in the pool stages.
Helen Nelson and Leia Brebner-Holden form the half-back partnership with the former just 11 points shy of 250 international points.
A settled centre pairing of Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr, who scored a 10th Scotland try against Fiji in the second round of pool matches, helps complete the starting XV alongside full-back Chloe Rollie.
Starting XV: 15 Chloe Rollie, 14 Rhona Lloyd, 13 Emma Orr, 12 Lisa Thomson, 11 Francesca McGhie, 10 Helen Nelson, 9 Leia Brebner-Holden; 1 Leah Bartlett, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Christine Belisle, 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar, 6 Rachel Malcolm (captain), 7 Evie Gallagher, 8 Jade Konkel.
Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Anne Young, 18 Molly Poolman, 19 Eva Donaldson, 20 Rachel McLachlan, 21. Alex Stewart, 22 Caity Mattinson, 23 Evie Wills.
England's World Cup results so far
- August 22: England 69-7 United States (Sunderland)
- August 30: England 92-3 Samoa (Northampton)
- September 6: England 47-7 Australia (Brighton)
Scotland's World Cup results so far
- August 23: Scotland 38-8 Wales (Salford)
- August 30: Scotland 29-15 Fiji (Salford)
- September 6: Canada 40-19 Scotland (Exeter)
Women's World Cup - remaining fixtures
Quarter-finals
- September 13: New Zealand vs South Africa (Exeter) - 1pm
- September 13: Canada vs Australia (Bristol) - 4pm
- September 14: France vs Ireland (Exeter) - 1pm
- September 14: England vs Scotland (Bristol) - 4pm
Semi-finals
- September 19: New Zealand/South Africa vs Canada/Australia (Bristol) - 7pm
- September 20: France/Ireland vs England/Scotland (Bristol) - 3.30pm
Bronze final
- September 27: TBC vs TBC (Twickenham) - 12.30pm
Final
- September 27: TBC vs TBC (Twickenham) - 4pm