Women's Rugby World Cup final: Lightning Ellie Kildunne, dynamic Meg Jones, unique Hannah Botterman - A Red Roses team of stars

England's Red Roses seek to end 11 years of Rugby World Cup hurt on Saturday at Twickenham, as their squad of stars take on Canada in the tournament's showpiece final.

Not since 2014 have England lifted the highest honour in women's rugby, and only twice in history from nine editions dating back to 1991 have the Red Roses been victorious.

In that time frame, the Red Roses have made eight finals, losing six of them. Plenty of hurt and disappointment has been built up along the way, no more so than three years ago at Eden Park when a heavily-fancied England side suffered an agonising 34-31 defeat by New Zealand.

John Mitchell's current side is perhaps their strongest ever, though, stacked with quality and depth across the squad.

Kildunne: Previous World Cup final defeats mean nothing

The 2024 World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne continues to light up any pitch she takes to, possessing supreme pace and running ability. She's also a 'moments' player, seeming to stand up and produce at the most critical junctures within Tests.

In England's World Cup semi-final vs France, a bitty, nervy performance was blown open twice by exhilarating long-range Kildunne tries. Afford her space and she is lethal.

For her part, Kildunne insisted this week that previous World Cup finals are irrelevant for England as they prepare for Saturday.

"It's a different tournament, we're a different team and we're up against a different opposition," said the 26-year-old.

"It's a World Cup final and you don't prepare for a World Cup final in the last week - you prepare over the last three years. There is nothing more we can do to be prepared.

"Everyone wants to be in that spot and now we are there. Everything we've done and everything we have learned has led to this point.

Image: Kildunne, winner of World Player of the Year for 2024, is a supremely talented threat with ball in hand

"We've just got to back ourselves, trust the process we've been on and trust that when that whistle goes, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.

"The environment is incredible, we back each other and there is a bond in the team like no environment or team I've ever been a part of. There is no-one else I'd rather take the pitch with than this England team.

"There is no secret. I'm part of a very, very good team and it's people who put me in gaps. If the gap is not there, I'll put someone else into it.

"The final is No 1 vs No 2 in the world and will be a good watch for anyone who wants to get into rugby for the first time or if you are a seasoned watcher."

Jones: Our defence will win us the World Cup

As if to signify England's strength, their backline contains a current World Player of the Year nominee too in outstanding centre Meg Jones.

The Cardiff-born midfielder is a rugby phenomenon in that she's talented at pretty much all facets of the sport to a high standard.

A brilliant tackler, superb breakdown threat, teak-tough ball carrier, pacy runner and try-scorer. Jones has arguably been the player of this tournament.

Image: England centre Meg Jones has been nominated for Women's World Player of the Year for 2025

Canada's stunning upset of New Zealand has set-up an intriguing main event at Twickenham, but Jones says they will face a defence that has been energised by making 200 tackles and limiting France to three tries.

"That defensive shift sums us up because we've got so much heart and desire in this team. The number of tackles shows how much we want to put our bodies on the line," said Jones.

"I asked one thing from the girls and that was to choose how hard you're going to hit and choose how you're going to inspire the person next to you. That's always important to us.

"Some of the tackles we were putting in were outstanding from the girls. We were relentless and that is exactly what we want to show.

"We have got a lot of heart, a lot of passion and we want to wear our heart on our sleeve as much as possible.

"We can take a lot of confidence from our defensive sets because I think defence is going to win us championships.

"We are going to retain the ball as much as we can but we can also feel confident not having the ball."

Botterman a unique weapon for Red Roses

Among a forward pack awash with real quality, loosehead Hannah Botterman has perhaps stood out the most for England.

The Red Roses' main weapon this World Cup has been their consistently destructive scrum, marching opponents backwards for huge penalty wins, territory gains and momentum. It's an area Botterman thrives.

Allied to that, Botterman has demonstrated a unique ability as a tall front-row forward to excel at the breakdown, winning a flurry of jackal penalties in recent weeks.

Image: Hannah Botterman's ability at the scrum, breakdown and in the carry has really stood out

What's more, the 26-year-old is a fantastic ball carrier filled with dynamism, bite and physicality. Having missed England's quarter-final vs Scotland due to a back spasm, Botterman returned fit and firing in the semi-final victory over France.

"Happy players tend to play their best rugby," Botterman says. "Since Mitch [head coach John Mitchell] has come in, he's really put that at the forefront.

"It's [driving opposing packs back in a scrum] one of the best feelings in rugby. It can't really be explained without expletives.

Image: Hannah Botterman was worried her World Cup was over after a back injury, but she returned for last week's semi-final

"You don't go into every scrum thinking you're going to get something, but we enjoy that. These sorts of battles are where you see the best - or the worst - of people.

"The group we're in, especially the front row, the competition's so high. That brings the best out of us.

"We just have to go out there and be the best we can be."

What's next?

England's Red Roses will host Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27 (4pm kick-off).

France will face defending champions New Zealand earlier on the same day in the Bronze final at Twickenham (12.30pm).