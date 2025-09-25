Women's Rugby World Cup: Red Roses unchanged for final vs Canada at Twickenham as Ellie Kildunne passed fit

England head coach John Mitchell has named an unchanged squad for Saturday's Women's Rugby World Cup final against Canada, with star full-back Ellie Kildunne passed fit to play.

Having missed the quarter-final victory over Scotland, Kildunne (concussion) and loosehead prop Hannah Botterman (back spasm) returned last time weekend for England's semi-final win over France, only for the former to limp off in Bristol late on.

Kildunne has overcome her leg complaint to start again, however, as the Red Roses get ready to host Canada in Saturday's World Cup final at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Wings Abby Dow and Jess Breach combine with Kildunne for the back-three, while the midfield remains Megan Jones and Tatyana Heard, and half-backs Zoe Harrison and Natasha Hunt.

Into the forwards, Botterman showed no ill effects on her return and starts with hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead Maud Muir to form the front-row, with the second row pairing Morwenna Talling and Abbie Ward.

Zoe Aldcroft captains the side from blindside flanker, with openside Sadia Kabeya and No 8 Alex Matthews completing the back-row.

As has been the case throughout the whole tournament, England's replacements bench is stacked with quality and depth.

Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern provide front-row cover, Rosie Galligan and Maddie Feaunati are the second row and back-row replacements respectively, with scrum-half Lucy Packer and back options Holly Aitchison and Helena Rowland rounding out the 23.

"Our staff and players have worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament," Mitchell said on Thursday.

"Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport.

"We are well prepared for the challenge against Canada. It is number one versus number two in the world, and we know the contest will demand a full 80 minutes. Our focus remains on staying in our process and executing effectively."

Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (c), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

England's Red Roses will host Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27 (4pm kick-off).

France will face defending champions New Zealand earlier on the same day in the Bronze final at Twickenham (12.30pm).