Autumn Nations Series: Ireland up against it but magical Soldier Field memories vs All Blacks remain

November 5, 2016 - the date when Ireland and New Zealand's rugby rivalry changed forever at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ireland made history by beating the All Blacks for the first time ever that day, and this Saturday November 1, 2025 - the duo will do it all again on the same patch of USA grass as the latest Autumn Nations Series kicks into gear.

Prior to 2016, in 28 previous meetings across 111 years since 1905, there had only been one winner in this two-horse contest: the All Blacks winning 27 Tests in addition to one draw in 1973.

On a few occasions Ireland had come close, but in the majority they had been smashed into oblivion by rugby's strongest force.

Never had Joe Schmidt's men in green come closer than the meeting previous to 2016 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in November 2013.

Image: An agonising last-gasp defeat to New Zealand in Dublin in 2013 was as close as Ireland had gone to victory vs the All Blacks prior to 2016

That day, the inspired hosts led 22-7 at half-time, Johnny Sexton missed a late penalty to guarantee victory via a two-score lead, Ireland held possession in the All Blacks half with 20 seconds to play, and New Zealand somehow struck in dead time to win it - only via a retaken Aaron Cruden conversion too, 24-22.

After that epic, Steve Hansen's All Blacks vintage went on to prove themselves arguably rugby's greatest ever side, storming to the 2015 Rugby World Cup title and going on a record 18-Test winning run ahead of facing Schmidt's Ireland in Chicago in November 2016 - a winning run that has still yet to be eclipsed in the men's game.

Nobody gave Ireland a chance that day in Chicago but they produced undoubtedly one of their greatest performances in history.

Image: Rory Best was captain of Ireland for one of their greatest days at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016

Despite falling behind to an early George Moala try, and with omens looking awful, Ireland bounced back to score through Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander and Conor Murray before half-time to lead 25-8.

And unlike in 2013, they continued to attack in the second half, scoring early through Simon Zebo. Though New Zealand hit back to narrow the gap to just 33-29 with 17 minutes left on the clock, Robbie Henshaw ensured victory with a fabulous 76th-minute finish, leaving the final score 40-29 to Ireland.

A truly remarkable performance and result, Ireland created history in Chicago the same week the Chicago Cubs won baseball's World Series for the first time in 108 years. It also came a matter of weeks after the shocking death of Munster coach Anthony Foley at the age of just 42, 15 years since Foley lined out for Ireland against the All Blacks in Dublin when the final result that day was 40-29 to the visitors. It almost felt like something larger than sport was at play.

Image: Robbie Henshaw scored the clincher for Ireland in 2016, and remains one of four players still involved along with Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham and Josh van der Flier

That victory broke the seal for Ireland. Two years later in 2018, Schmidt's charges defeated the All Blacks on home soil for the first time, winning a dramatic contest 16-9. Under Andy Farrell as head coach, a third victory over New Zealand arrived in November 2021 as an unfancied Ireland produced a marvellous display in the Irish capital to win 29-20.

Image: Jacob Stockdale scored the only try as Ireland made history in November 2018 to beat New Zealand at home for the first time

Next came a unique bit of history. During the summer of 2022 Ireland toured New Zealand seeking to become just the fourth side in the history of rugby to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series. They were also seeking to win against New Zealand on Kiwi soil for the very first time.

A tough first Test defeat at Eden Park left Farrell's men up against it, but they responded with a powerful 23-12 victory in Dunedin to set up a third-Test decider.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second Test between New Zealand and Ireland in Dunedin as Ireland secured a first victory on Kiwi soil

If Chicago in 2016 was one of Ireland's greatest displays, perhaps their performance in Wellington's 2022 Test series decider against the All Blacks was the greatest. A sensational 32-22 victory followed, joining 1937's South Africa, 1971's British and Irish Lions and 1986's Australia as a side to beat New Zealand away from home in a three-Test series.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Ireland's historic third Test win over New Zealand in Wellington to clinch a monumental series victory

Image: Ireland became just the fourth team in rugby history to win a three-Test series vs the All Blacks in New Zealand

Ireland became the best side in the world in the years that followed, winning a 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam, beating South Africa twice in 2022 and 2023, and getting to a sustained No 1 world ranking via a 17-Test winning run. The side to end that run? New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, as the All Blacks hung on to win 28-24 in the face of huge Irish pressure.

Such is Ireland's pitiful World Cup record, such a loss remains the most painful day in Irish rugby history. All the more so because the vagaries of the draw left the quarters far tougher than the semis at that tournament - a poor Argentina side awaiting in the semis to make a World Cup final where a battered and bruised South Africa lay in wait, a side Ireland had already beaten in Paris during the pool stages.

Image: Ireland's galling 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat remains their most painful day

An Ireland side who are not the force they were

Since that day at the Stade de France, Ireland have not been the same force.

They bounced back from the World Cup to win the 2024 Six Nations, albeit missing out on a Grand Slam, and beat the Springboks on South African soil as part of a 1-1 series draw that summer. But since then, performances have been very patchy.

Image: Since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Ireland have struggled to return to their previous levels of performance

November 2024 saw Ireland lose 23-13 to New Zealand, with tight victories following over Argentina and Australia. The 2025 Six Nations began well with strong wins over England in Dublin and Scotland at Murrayfield, but Ireland were abysmal in victory over a poor Wales in Cardiff, were destroyed by France in Dublin 42-27 to lose any chance of a Grand Slam and title, and limped past Italy.

Ireland were well represented on the summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with their head coach Andy Farrell at the helm, but most of those players have barely played since, and when they did for Leinster vs Munster in the URC at Croke Park, it was Tadhg Beirne and his men in red who saw off the likes of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe emphatically 31-14.

Image: Tadhg Beirne was one of Ireland's best performers in the historic 2022 series win in New Zealand, but is one of very few current players in form

As such, Ireland come into the Autumn with their leading players possessing no form outside of Beirne and Jack Crowley, the latter of whom was dropped for Sam Prendergast by Farrell a year ago, with Prendergast maintaining his place despite a number of decidedly shaky performances.

Crowley outplayed Prendergast beyond debate at Croke Park in the big interprovincial derby. Surely Farrell must reinstate him for the All Blacks challenge?

Either way, Ireland do not resemble a group fit to take on and beat the All Blacks at present. Especially not an All Blacks side who have played six Test matches since any of these Irish players have even played one.

Indeed, never before has an Ireland squad been more undercooked for a Test than now.

All Blacks inconsistent but packed with quality and power

And what of Scott Robertson's All Blacks? It's been far from perfect.

They have lost six Tests from 20, failing to win either Rugby Championship title in 2024 or 2025 - the latter when it was crying out to be won by them following South Africa's home loss to Australia and the All Blacks' 24-17 win over the Boks at Eden Park.

Yet, a 43-10 humbling by South Africa in Wellington, off the back of an extremely damaging 29-23 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires saw Robertson's New Zealand surrender the title to the Springboks again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and South Africa in Wellington - a record-breaking loss for the All Blacks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and New Zealand - a damaging defeat for the All Blacks

They may only have lost once to northern hemisphere opposition under the former Crusaders head coach up to now (France in November 2024), but all three wins over England have been very shaky - two of which came on home soil - while France sent a shadow squad to tour over the summer, and still nearly won the first Test.

In terms of squad depth and quality, New Zealand remain an intimidating side to face, however. Particularly for one such as Ireland who are low on confidence.

Back-row Ardie Savea is arguably the best player on the planet, while 23-year-old Wallace Sititi resembles a player who will no doubt take that mantle in years to come such is his extreme talent.

Image: Ardie Savea scored a try in that World Cup victory over Ireland in Paris, and remains one of the world's best players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Current Red Roses head coach and former All Blacks coach John Mitchell talks about the state of rugby in New Zealand

The three Barretts - Scott, Beauden and Jordie - try-machine full-back Will Jordan, powerful centre Anton Lienert-Brown and elusive fly-half Damian McKenzie just some of the other players who will look to cause Ireland problems in Chicago.