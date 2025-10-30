Autumn Nations Series: Jack Crowley restored as Ireland's fly-half over Sam Prendergast for All Blacks Test on Andy Farrell's return

Jack Crowley has been restored as Ireland's starting fly-half for Saturday's clash against New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago in the headline team news on Andy Farrell's return.

Elsewhere, Ireland skipper Caelan Doris does return but is only fit enough for the replacements bench following his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in May. No 8 Jack Conan starts despite not playing since the British and Irish Lions tour at the beginning of August.

With Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen out injured in terms of the back-three, Leinster wing Tommy O'Brien starts for only his third cap, while Jamie Osborne fills the full-back slot.

In midfield, Stuart McCloskey is preferred to Bundee Aki at inside-centre to partner Garry Ringrose.

Head coach Farrell stepped away after last autumn's Tests in order to fulfil his role as British and Irish Lions head coach for the summer's tour of Australia.

Crowley, who played every minute of Ireland's victorious 2024 Six Nations campaign, lost his place to Leinster's Sam Prendergast last November when Farrell selected the latter against Australia.

Despite a strong challenge from Crowley, Prendergast then held on to the No 10 shirt during the Six Nations under Simon Easterby, with Crowley only usurping him again for the round five clash away to Italy.

Image: Having lost his place as Ireland starter to Sam Prendergast, Crowley has now regained it

Neither Crowley nor Prendergast were subsequently selected for the Lions tour, and both were given a start each in the summer as Ireland faced Georgia and Portugal.

Crowley's form at the start of the current season has been superb, however, and proven impossible for Farrell and co to ignore: the 25-year-old guiding Munster to a stunning 31-14 victory over Leinster at Croke Park a fortnight ago, outshining Prendergast and a host of Ireland's returning Lions.

Ireland: 15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Caelan Doris, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Bundee Aki.