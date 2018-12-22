Premiership Saturday round-up: Chiefs return to top of table after beating Saracens

Exeter put in a superb display to beat Saracens and return to the top of the Premiership

A look back at Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action, with wins for Exeter, Leicester and Sale over Saracens, Harlequins and Bristol.

Exeter Chiefs 31-13 Saracens

Saracens' 22-game unbeaten record ended at Sandy Park as title rivals Exeter beat them emphatically to regain top spot in the Gallagher Premiership.

Chiefs' 31-13 bonus-point victory took them three points above their opponents, who had not lost since being defeated by European Champions Cup opponents Leinster on April 1.

The defeat was Saracens' first in the Premiership after 22 fixtures

It was also Saracens' first Premiership reversal for more than nine months - when Exeter beat them in Devon.

England front-row forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams scored tries, while Exeter also gained a penalty try 12 minutes from time before number eight Matt Kvesic's touchdown secured a five-point maximum.

Fly-half Gareth Steenson kicked a penalty and two conversions, while Joe Simmonds added the final conversion to take Exeter past 30 points.

Leicester Tigers 35-24 Harlequins

Leicester rid themselves of an eight-game losing streak in all competitions by claiming a 35-24 bonus point Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins at Welford Road.

Jonny May was among the try scorers as Leicester returned to winning ways against Quins

It was Leicester's fourth league win with tries from wing Jonah Holmes (two), centre Manu Tuilagi and wing Jonny May, plus 15 points from the boot of fly-half George Ford with three penalties and three conversions, earning it.

Quins relied on the boot of fly-half James Lang for their most of their points as he kicked four penalties and converted a try from wing Cadan Murley. Flanker Alex Dombrandt scored a last second try with Quins refusing the conversion so that the game could continue.

However the Londoners' chase for a losing bonus point ended seconds later.

Sale Sharks 27-10 Bristol Bears

Fly-half Robert du Preez kicked 17 points as Sale secured their fourth victory of the season with a 27-10 triumph over Bristol at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Robert du Preez kicked 17 points in Sale's Premiership success over Bristol on Saturday

Bristol started the match well, going 3-0 in front via Ian Madigan's effort off the tee, but Denny Solomona's try and three Du Preez penalties gave the Sharks a 14-3 advantage at the interval.

Sale controlled matters in the final 40 minutes and their stand-off effectively secured the victory with two more three-pointers.

Steven Luatua touched down in the 70th minute to give Bristol a glimmer of hope but the Salford-based side prevented their opponents from gaining a losing bonus point when Will Cliff crossed the whitewash right at the end.