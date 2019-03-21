Gallagher Premiership returns for Round 17 including London and East Midlands derbies

Jonny May and Manu Tuilagi are both starting for Leicester Tigers in Round 17

The Gallagher Premiership returns this weekend and there are just six rounds to go before we dive into the realms of playoff rugby and the small matter of this year's final.

As always, after the culmination of the Guinness Six Nations Championship, there's the balancing act of re-introducing internationals for head coaches and directors of rugby to think about.

Already it's been a Premiership season like no other in terms of the ups and downs and there's absolutely no way of predicting what will happen as we race towards the end of the regular season. The only certainty is that it's going to be quite the finish...

For now, take a look at the East Midlands derby in detail and take in the context of the rest of the matches before the line-ups are named on Friday afternoon.

Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints - Friday at 7.45pm

Jonny May has scored nine tries in 10 Premiership appearances this season

The East Midlands derby will start the weekend with a bang as Geordan Murphy's men welcome Northampton Saints to Welford Road.

The Tigers go into it having won their last three Premiership home games, their best run in the tournament since December 2016, while Northampton Saints have lost their last two.

However, all at Saints will have been boosted by their Premiership Rugby Cup victory last weekend and will be eager to put right their 23-15 defeat at the hands of Leicester back in October.

🗣️ Geordan Murphy:



“It’s great to have those senior players back, they’re all in good spirits and they’re quality players. They enjoyed their time away but now they’re anxious to get back and contribute. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) March 21, 2019

Five of the Tigers' England internationals are back and will start, including Manu Tuilagi's first appearance after agreeing a new contract, however Ben Youngs misses out due to a knock.

Saints will be led by No 8 Teimana Harrison, Grand Slam winner Dan Biggar will marshal the troops from fly-half and join-up with the club's top-scorer Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Jordan Olowofela, 14 Sam Aspland-Robinson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Kyle Eastmond, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Sam Harrison, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Will Spencer, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Mike Williams, 7 Brendon O'Connor, 8 Guy Thompson.

Replacements: 16 Jake Kerr, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Mike Fitzgerald, 21 Ben White, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Gareth Owen.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Tom Collins, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Francois Van Wyk, 2 James Fish, 3 Paul Hill, 4 Alex Moon, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Jamie Gibson, 7 Heinrich Brüssow, 8 Teimana Harrison (c).

Replacements: 16 Reece Marshall, 17 Alex Waller, 18 Ben Franks, 19 James Craig, 20 Tom Wood, 21 Alex Mitchell 22 Andrew Kellaway, 23 George Furbank.

Bristol Bears vs Worcester Warriors - Saturday at 3pm

Pat Lam's side have won six of their 16 matches in the league this season

At Ashton Gate, Bristol Bears are looking to make it three Premiership wins on the bounce and if they do, it will be the first time that they've done so in the league since the 2006/07 season.

Pat Lam's side go into this weekend in ninth position, seven points ahead of Worcester, and eager to harness the power of home comforts and home support.

"It's huge having the home crowd with the numbers and the noise," said head coach Lam.

"There is so much evidence throughout the season of that crowd bringing us home and really influencing our performance.

"So, we look forward to a lot of people getting behind the team and we understand that responsibility for us to perform."

Gloucester Rugby vs Wasps - Saturday at 3pm

Danny Cipriani has scored a half century of points for Gloucester in 13 league appearances so far

The ardent Cherry and White fans at Kingsholm have witnessed just one Premiership loss there since September.

Gloucester's home record over Wasps is a strong one too - Dai Young's outfit haven't come away from the iconic ground what that winning-feeling since December 2014

This term Wasps haven't enjoyed themselves on the road, a 29-22 victory over Bristol Bears in Round 13 was their first away victory (in any competition) since the end of September.

Saracens vs Harlequins - Saturday at 3pm

Mark McCall's team beat Harlequins 24-11 when they met at London Stadium last March

Saracens will make London Stadium their home for their derby match and find themselves in second place in the table, despite their record of three wins and four losses in the last seven rounds.

For Quins, a five-match winning Premiership run was halted by Gloucester in Round 16 and previously trips on the road (near or far) haven't been positive ones. That said, they're turning that around having won their last two away matches.

Earlier on in the season, Mark McCall's side prevailed 25-20 over their London rivals but haven't actually achieved a Premiership Rugby double against them since 2014/15.

Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks - Saturday at 5:30pm

Vereniki Goneva celebrating his last try at St James' Park

Newcastle Falcons' are also making a different venue home this weekend - St James' Park - and 12 months ago they beat Northampton 25-22 there with Vereniki Goneva's famous Alan Shearer try celebration.

Life in the 2018/19 season has been tricky for Falcons, they're three points behind Worcester at the bottom of the table, but have won their last two in the competition.

Steve Diamond's Sale Sharks arrive having beaten Newcastle in Round 6 but haven't achieved a league double over them in four years and will know that they're going to be met by a determined side.

Exeter Chiefs vs Bath Rugby - Sunday at 3pm

Exeter Chiefs havent lost to Bath at Sandy Park since 2016

Former Harlequin Karl Dickson will be the man in the middle for the final match of the weekend where the Chiefs look to extend their impressive Premiership record at Sandy Park.

The table-toppers haven't lost a league game at home since February 2018 and have won their last four against Bath in the competition.

Todd Blackadder's men have won two and lost three since the start of the year but won't have the services of Anthony Watson just yet.

Elsewhere in the squad, Sam Underhill is in contention for selection after recovering from his ankle ligament injury and Luke Charteris is also fit.