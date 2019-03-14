Who makes your Wales/Ireland combined team?

Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Wales/Ireland XV ahead of Saturday's final-day Six Nations Test at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales are unchanged for their Grand Slam title bid, with Liam Williams having recovered from his shoulder injury to start at full-back.

For the visitors, Tadhg Beirne will make his Six Nations debut while Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien return to the starting line-up.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below..

Warren Gatland and Wales will seek to clinch a first Grand Slam since 2012 when they take to the pitch in Cardiff on Saturday, and know victory will clinch the title before England even play against Scotland at 5pm.

Will Gatland's charges have too much again at home? Or will Ireland finally put together a performance more like themselves in this championship?

It should be a cracker!