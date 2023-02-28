Six Nations 2024 fixtures: England begin men's campaign in Rome; Ireland start in France; Wales host Scotland

England begin their men's 2024 Six Nations campaign away in Rome, while Ireland open the championship away to France

England will begin their men's 2024 Six Nations campaign away to Italy in Rome, while Ireland will open the championship away to France on Friday night.

With France due to host the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and the Stade de France to undergo significant upgrades, France's home Six Nations fixtures next year are due to be outside of the capital, with Marseille's Stade Velodrome a likely host.

Wales will host Scotland in Cardiff in the final Round 1 meeting on Saturday February 3, while Round 2 sees the Scots host France and England entertain Wales on Saturday February 10, before Ireland face Italy in Rome on Sunday February 11.

Round 3 sees Ireland host Wales and Scotland welcome England on Saturday February 24, while France are at home vs Italy on Sunday February 25.

The fourth weekend sees Italy host Scotland and England take on Ireland on Saturday March 9, with Wales welcoming France to Cardiff on Sunday March 10.

2024's Super Saturday sees Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland and France vs England on March 16.

Men's Six Nations 2024 fixtures:

Round 1

Friday February 2, France vs Ireland (8pm GMT)

Saturday February 3, Italy vs England (2.15pm)

Saturday February 3, Wales vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Round 2

Saturday February 10, Scotland vs France (2.15pm)

Saturday February 10, England vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday February 11, Ireland vs Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Saturday February 24, Ireland vs Wales (2.15pm)

Saturday February 24, Scotland vs England (4.45pm)

Sunday February 25, France vs Italy (3pm)

Round 4

Saturday March 9, Italy vs Scotland (2.15pm)

Saturday March 9, England vs Ireland (4.45pm)

Sunday March 10, Wales vs France (3pm)

Round 5