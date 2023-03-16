Ireland Six Nations Grand Slam team news vs England: Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan fit; Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird in

Robbie Henshaw has been brought in to start alongside Bundee Aki at centre - former team-mates at Connacht

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan have been passed fit to face England for Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations Grand Slam match in Dublin, with Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird brought in to start.

Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose at outside-centre after the latter's serious head injury in the win over Scotland at Murrayfield last Sunday, and starts alongside his former Connacht midfielder partner Bundee Aki at centre.

Baird comes into the second row alongside James Ryan after Iain Henderson (arm) was ruled out through injury, while Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half with Conor Murray shifted to the bench.

No 8 Doris (hip) and hooker Dan Sheehan (shoulder) were both withdrawn from Murrayfield inside the opening 25 minutes, but are fit enough to start Saturday's Test in a big boost for head coach Andy Farrell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player When asked what it will be like facing his son as Ireland go for a Six Nations Grand Slam this weekend, Andy Farrell joked Owen would have to be selected for England first When asked what it will be like facing his son as Ireland go for a Six Nations Grand Slam this weekend, Andy Farrell joked Owen would have to be selected for England first

Caelan Doris limped off early vs Scotland with a hip injury, but has been passed fit to play

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, who also injured his shoulder vs Scotland and limped off early in the second half, has failed to recover in time to make the matchday squad, as Ulster's Rob Herring comes onto the bench.

The back-three remains the same for the meeting at the Aviva Stadium, with full-back Hugo Keenan and wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe starting again, while Johnny Sexton captains the side from fly-half for what is likely to be his final Six Nations appearance, and last competitive international outing in Dublin.

Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to start at scrum-half, with Conor Murray moving to the bench

Aside from the addition of Baird, the pack remains the same, with loosehead Andrew Porter, Sheehan and tighthead Tadhg Furlong forming the front-row.

Flankers Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier - the latter in for his 50th Test cap - form the back-row with Doris.

Ryan Baird starts in the second row, with the likes of Tadhg Beirne (ankle) and Iain Henderson (arm) out injured

Among the replacements, Ulster second-row Kieran Treadwell comes into the squad, as does Leinster back Jimmy O'Brien in the No 23 jersey.

Loosehead Cian Healy, tighthead Tom O'Toole, No 8 Jack Conan, and fly-half Ross Byrne are the other players listed within the squad.

Ireland have the chance to make history on Saturday, as they seek a to win a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time - previous efforts in 1948 (Belfast), 2009 (Cardiff) and 2018 (Twickenham) coming elsewhere, as did Six Nations title successes in 2014 (Paris) and 2015 (Murrayfield).

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Ryan Baird, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Jimmy O'Brien.