Six Nations: Scotland select Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist to replace injured Luke Crosbie, Richie Gray in team vs France

Scotland have made two changes to their side to face France at Murrayfield in Round 2 of the Six Nations on Saturday, as co-captain Rory Darge and lock Grant Gilchrist return.

Darge replaces Luke Crosbie in the back-row, returning from a six-week injury lay-off due to a knee injury, while Gilchrist comes in for Richie Gray after finishing a suspension.

Crosbie (shoulder) and Gray (bicep) picked up injuries in Scotland's 27-26 victory over Wales in Round 1, and both have been ruled out of the remainder of the championship.

Scotland's victory last week was their first in Cardiff for some 22 years, but saw them race out to a 27-0 lead before only just hanging on to win by a point, almost suffering a a record comeback defeat.

Image: Second-row Grant Gilchrist comes in for his first appearance since the Rugby World Cup

With full-back Blair Kinghorn (knee) still absent, Kyle Rowe begins in the No 15 jersey again, with wings Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe completing the back-three.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu combine in midfield once more, while fly-half Finn Russell - Scotland's other co-captain - starts alongside scrum-half Ben White.

Into the forwards, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson form an unchanged front-row, while Scott Cummings partners Gilchrist in the second-row.

Blindside Matt Fagerson and No 8 Jack Dempsey start in a back-row unit with Darge.

Scotland: 15 Kyle Rowe, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-captain), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-captain), 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

Image: Darge was named co-captain of Scotland this year, with fly-half Finn Russell the other co-captain

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made two changes to the side humbled by Ireland last week for their trip to Edinburgh.

Les Bleus suffered a 38-17 defeat to Ireland in Marseille last Friday but Galthie has kept faith with most of the team.

Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who came on against Ireland, replaces Yoram Moefana who drops to the bench, while Paul Willemse's suspension brings lock Cameron Woki into the starting team.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

