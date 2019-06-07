Super Rugby's Friday round-up: Highlanders & Bulls draw; Reds beat Blues

Samu Kerevi and the Reds picked up a tight, one-point victory over the Blues on Friday

Highlanders 24-24 Bulls

Jaco Visagie scored a late try to snatch a draw for the Bulls against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday that effectively ended the home side's playoff hopes.

Visagie's 75th-minute try, after the Bulls finally cracked the Highlanders' defensive line in a match that was played at a high tempo, moved his side to 36 points on the table, while the Highlanders went to 31.

Divan Rossouw and lock Jason Jenkins also scored tries for the Bulls, who are fifth, while the Highlanders are 10th and without doubt out of contention for the top-eight positions for the playoffs. Five other teams are between 30 and 35 points and still to play this weekend.

Waisake Naholo and Josh McKay both scored two tries each for the Highlanders, who were guilty of throwing away possession throughout the game.

Reds 29-28 Blues

Number eight Scott Higginbotham scored two tries, one with less than four minutes remaining, as the Reds ended the Blues playoff hopes with victory in Brisbane.

Bryce Hegarty, who scored an early second-half try, kicked the conversion from near the sideline to give the Reds their 29-28 lead with three minutes remaining. Taniela Tupou also added a try for the Brisbane-based side.

Augustine Pulu scored two tries and had a third ruled out by the television official, while Blake Gibson and Taniela Tele'a also crossed for the Blues, who fell out of contention with the loss.

The Blues end their season against the Wellington Hurricanes next Saturday, while the Reds go to Canberra to face the ACT Brumbies.