Who makes your Springbok/All Black combined Rugby Championship team?

Rassie Erasmus and Steve Hansen have picked their sides, who would you select?

Vote for your combined South Africa/New Zealand XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test in Pretoria, live on Sky Sports.

South Africa have made three changes to their starting lineup with Francois Louw, Damian de Allende and Steven Kitshoff back in for the Test at Loftus Versfeld.

For the All Blacks, captain Kieran Read returns to the starting line-up as part of four changes for Saturday's game, with Owen Franks, Aaron Smith and Jack Goodhue all restored too.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Our coverage of the final weekend of Rugby Championship Tests starts at 3.30pm on Saturday as we bring you South Africa v New Zealand from Loftus Versfeld, live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event.

Attentions then turn to Argentina v Australia later from Salta, with coverage of that clash live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 11.30pm.

Can South Africa back up their All Blacks success in Wellington and achieve a historic double? Will New Zealand respond in brutal fashion? And can Michael Cheika and Australia secure a much-needed win over Argentina?

It's all ahead of us, live on Sky Sports!