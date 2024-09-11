Rugby Championship: Australian humiliation, All Blacks in a rut, Pumas improving, Springboks winning - what's next?

Australian rugby remains at a low ebb after their humiliating Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina, and may even have hit rock-bottom, while the All Blacks appear a genuine fading force...

Wallabies remain at their lowest ebb?

For most Australian rugby fans, the calamitous and ill-fated 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign under Eddie Jones in France was their nadir.

Image: Australian rugby appeared to have hit rock-bottom under Eddie Jones at the Rugby World Cup, but the Wallabies just shipped 67 points vs Argentina

Back in October, Jones resigned after a disastrous nine-month spell back in charge of the Wallabies, having been sacked by England before that.

In the space of just four months of Tests (having been hired in January 2023, the first five months of Jones' contracted period saw no Australia Tests), Jones oversaw a terrible run of form, dreadful media relationship, shunning of experienced players and history-making World Cup pool stage failure, which saw losses to Fiji and Wales.

All of that came on top of perhaps the most controversial element of Jones' reign too: a mooted secret Japan job interview days before the tournament in France.

Jones ultimately became Japan coach despite repeated public denials any interviews or conversations took place, while Australia looked to a new dawn in hiring former Ireland head coach and recent All Blacks assistant Joe Schmidt.

Yet, Saturday saw the Wallabies humiliated and embarrassed in a 67-27 loss to Argentina in Santa Fe, conceding 50 points in the second half alone. It was the most points they have conceded against anyone in history, and their second-largest margin of defeat ever.

As such, the argument could be made this is Australia's rock-bottom, and even worse than the shambles that were the Wallabies under Jones.

Less toxic and more stable off the pitch they may be, but on it? Australia look incredibly weak.

In his time in charge of Ireland, Schmidt guided them to three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, two historic Test victories over New Zealand and Test-series victories over the Pumas in Argentina and Wallabies in Australia.

He was most recently part of an All Blacks coaching set-up which outwitted then world No 1 Ireland in the World Cup quarters and guided New Zealand to a final they should have won against South Africa in Paris in October, despite playing the majority of the final a man down after Sam Cane's red card.

Any tentative progress made as Australia head coach appears to have blown apart, however, with that damaging performance and result in South America.

The Wallabies were 20-3 ahead against the Pumas before collapsing and falling to that startling 67-27 scoreline. What does that say about the mentality of the side? Or rather, their fragility.

Schmidt's first games in charge of Australia came against a struggling Wales side in the July Test window.

A 2-0 series victory duly arrived, but without the domination or level of performance expected. The first Test saw Australia win 25-16 in Sydney, while the second finished 36-28 in Melbourne.

For context, those results came against a Wales side who picked up the 2024 Six Nations Wooden Spoon after five defeats from five, are on a current run of nine straight defeats, and who lost 15 of their 20 Tests in the years before last autumn's World Cup.

Wales are one of the poorest sides in world rugby at present, leaving Australia in a false position of security after July, potentially.

Indeed, roll around to this Rugby Championship and the Wallabies began with a heavy 33-7 loss to South Africa in Brisbane.

They then followed that up with another demoralisingly comprehensive home loss to the Boks - 30-12 this time in Perth.

In Round 3, they had to turn around a 10-point deficit in Argentina to win via the final kick, while Round 4 saw that 40-point defeat.

They must now face the All Blacks in home and away Tests, having lost their last seven Tests against New Zealand and not lifted the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

Schmidt's side need better defensive solidity, to progress their set-piece to the point it is reliable, and to exhibit more flair in attack - the latter may prove impossible under a coach renowned for negative attacking rugby.

Big improvements remain necessary. Remember, there's the small matter of a British and Irish Lions series in Australia in less than a year's time, live on Sky Sports.

All Blacks stuck in a rut: A true fading force?

And what of New Zealand's All Blacks? For so long, they were the dominant force in world rugby. Now? They appear a proper fading force.

Image: The All Blacks have started their 2024 Rugby Championship defence with three defeats from four, and do not appear the same threat they were

Even when All Blacks sides of recent times have suffered defeats and a loss of form, they have managed to pick up the Rugby Championship title.

Indeed, they have won the last four in a row despite South Africa being World Cup champions during the same period, and have won 10 of the 12 tournaments since Argentina joined in 2012.

They will not, however, win it in 2024 after an uncharacteristic three defeats from the opening four rounds under new head coach Scott Robertson.

First they suffered a shock home defeat to Argentina in Wellington on the opening night, going down 38-30 - and this against a side the All Blacks beat 44-6 in their World Cup semi-final 10 months previous.

After a backlash 42-10 win over the Pumas, back-to-back fixtures away to World Cup champions South Africa followed - the side New Zealand lost the 2023 World Cup final to by an agonising solitary point, having been the better side despite playing with a player less after the 30th minute.

South Africa had lost at home to Ireland over the summer, but kicked on late against the All Blacks in Johannesburg to turn a 27-17 deficit into a 31-27 victory inside the final 12 minutes.

A week on, South Africa beat New Zealand again by a score of 18-12 in Cape Town, making the Springboks firm favourites now to go on and clinch the title for the first time since 2019.

The All Blacks faced England in a two-Test series in July, and were fortunate to come out on the right side of two very tight encounters on home soil, winning 16-15 and 24-17.

The look decidedly shaky and far from the same danger to opposition they did at and before the World Cup - and that was a side who lost to France on the opening night, and also lost a home series 2-1 to Ireland in 2022.

It's worth noting the current New Zealand squad is vastly different from the one which lined out in the 2023 World Cup final, though.

Legends of All Blacks rugby in Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Aaron Smith have retired, while others in Richie Mo'unga, Shannon Frizell, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Nepo Laulala have left for playing opportunities overseas.

Robertson has his work cut out, and is falling on the wrong side of results at present. The All Blacks aura is gone, and they are going to have to go some to regain it.

What's next?

Australia host New Zealand on Saturday September 21 (6.45am kick-off UK and Irish time) ahead of Argentina facing South Africa later that day (10pm kick-off), with both matches live on Sky Sports. Stream rugby union and more with NOW.

