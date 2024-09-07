England 38-19 France: Marlie Packer, Jess Breach impress as Red Roses claim big win in Gloucester

England began their countdown to a World Cup on home soil in impressive fashion as they beat France 38-19 at Kingsholm.

The world's number one-ranked team were never troubled by their closest Six Nations rivals, making it 14 successive wins against France.

Captain Marlie Packer and wing Jess Breach each two tries each, while centre Helena Rowland and scrum-half Lucy Packer also crossed, with Holly Aitchison kicking four conversions.

Image: Helena Rowland's try was one of three in the first half by England

The Red Roses host New Zealand next Saturday in a second preparation game for their WXV1 campaign in Canada, before all roads will lead to next year's World Cup after the 2025 Six Nations.

How England claimed convincing victory

France had their moments in front of a 7,500 crowd - notably through tries for hooker Agathe Sochat, number eight Romane Menager and replacement Pauline Bourdon Sansus, plus two Lina Tuy conversions - yet England always had an extra gear.

England had to absorb early pressure, but they took an 11th-minute lead after sharp attacking play from full-back Ellie Kildunne gave her forwards a platform, and Packer touched down.

Aitchison added the conversion, and Kildunne was heavily involved in England's second try just seven minutes later. She again proved difficult for the French defence to stop, before recycled possession found its way to Packer and her fellow flanker Maddie Feanati highlighted a first Test start by sending Breach over in the corner.

France were then architects of their own downfall, with Sochat being yellow-carded for kicking the ball at a ruck, and England immediately set up camp inside their opponents' 22 as Rowland crossed for try number three.

Image: Rowland (centre) posted England's third try

The visitors kept England out for the remainder of Sochat's spell off the pitch, yet the Red Roses' territorial dominance threatened another try before half-time. They went close, but a 19-0 interval advantage was just reward for a performance that bristled with attacking intent, even if the execution was occasionally lacking.

France were on the back foot again just three minutes after the break, though, as England drove a close-range lineout and Packer claimed her second try, with Aitchison's conversion opening up a 26-point lead.

Sochat then claimed an opportunist try that Tuy converted, but England were in no mood to take a collective foot off the pedal and Breach finished impressively as they moved past 30 points midway through the third quarter.

Menager and Bourdon Sansus scored late tries for France, but it was no more than consolation as England made it a case of job done before tackling the Black Ferns.

What's next?

The Red Roses host New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, before starting their WXV 1 title defence later that month in Canada. England are in the same group as the United States, New Zealand and Canada. Stream rugby union and more with NOW.

