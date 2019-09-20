Who makes your All Blacks vs Springboks Rugby World Cup combined team?

Steve Hansen and Rassie Erasmus have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined All Blacks/Springboks XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool B opener between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has stuck with a dual-playmaker model by selecting Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett for their Rugby World Cup opener.

While, Boks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made just one change from the starting XV that drew with New Zealand in July when he named his team for Saturday's crunch World Cup clash with the reigning champions.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Keep across Skysports.com for all our coverage as we comprehensively cover Tests over the entire weekend.

On Saturday, we'll have live blogs and reports to cover all three games as Australia face Fiji (5.45am ko), Argentina play France (8.15am ko) and defending champions New Zealand face two-time winners South Africa (10.45am).

And on Sunday, we'll be across Ireland vs Scotland (8.45am ko) and England vs Tonga (11.15am ko) as the World Cup well and truly kicks into gear!