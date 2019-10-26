George North says Wales have earned World Cup semi-final spot

1:03 Wales wing George North looks ahead to Sunday's semi-final against South Africa Wales wing George North looks ahead to Sunday's semi-final against South Africa

George North admits his World Cup has been "mixed" but says Wales have earned their place in the semi-finals.

Wales play South Africa in Yokohama on Sunday in their first World Cup semi-final since 2011.

North, the Ospreys wing, featured eight years ago as Wales lost to France 9-8 in Auckland after seeing captain Sam Warburton sent off before half-time.

Despite a less than convincing win over France in the quarter-finals, North feels Wales are in a strong position to reach their first World Cup final.

North will win his 91st cap on Sunday

"This one has a better feeling about it," said North. "I think we are chuffed to be here, happy to be one of the last four standing.

"In 2011, we were a bit of an unknown and got to the semi-final on sheer belief and determination. This time it feels like we've earned our place.

"Obviously the France game wasn't as clean and clinical as we would have been hoping. But we're in a semi-final, so for our point of view, we've fought ourselves here and we've got the belief to push on.

"It's been mixed for me. This is the biggest stage and where you want to be playing your best rugby. I've not been performing badly but I'm not where I want to be.

"But to say where we are now in a semi-final and to be part of it is something special."

Wales centre Jonathan Davies is back in for the semi-final

Injuries have sidelined full-back Liam Williams and back-row forward Josh Navidi from the semi-final, but centre Jonathan Davies has recovered from a knee problem to partner Hadleigh Parkes in midfield.

Leigh Halfpenny, meanwhile, takes over from Williams and Ross Moriarty packs down at number eight instead of Navidi.

Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones said: "Jon is a good communicator, who does his role very well. It's great to have him fully fit and ready to go.

"He is fit and he has trained very well. He's hitting the ball well, he is getting into position quickly. He has got the green light and he is good to go.

"It's disappointing to lose Liam, but we've got Leigh Halfpenny coming in, who is a wonderful player.

"He brings a different dimension to the back-line. Look at Leigh's game, aerially he is very good, his work-rate behind the defensive line is top drawer."