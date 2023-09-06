Rugby World Cup: Wales name five World Cup debutants for opener vs Fiji as Dewi Lake misses out
Wales kick-off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Pool C on Sunday in Bordeaux (8pm UK time)
Last Updated: 07/09/23 2:22pm
Warren Gatland has named five World Cup debutants for Wales' opener against Fiji on Sunday, with Dewi Lake not included in the matchday squad.
15 Liam Williams
14 Louis Rees Zammit
13 George North
12 Nick Tompkins
11 Josh Adams
10 Dan Biggar
9 Gareth Davies
1 Gareth Thomas
2 Ryan Elias
3 Tomas Francis
4 Will Rowlands
5 Adam Beard
6 Aaron Wainwright
7 Jac Morgan
8 Taulupe Faletau
Replacements
16 Elliot Dee
17 Corey Domachowski
18 Dillon Lewis
19 Dafydd Jenkins
20 Tommy Reffell
21 Tomos Williams
22 Sam Costelow
23 Rio Dyer
More to follow....
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
