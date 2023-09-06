Rugby World Cup: Wales name five World Cup debutants for opener vs Fiji as Dewi Lake misses out

Warren Gatland has named five World Cup debutants for Wales' opener against Fiji on Sunday, with Dewi Lake not included in the matchday squad.

15 Liam Williams

14 Louis Rees Zammit

13 George North

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Josh Adams

10 Dan Biggar

9 Gareth Davies

1 Gareth Thomas

2 Ryan Elias

3 Tomas Francis

4 Will Rowlands

5 Adam Beard

6 Aaron Wainwright

7 Jac Morgan

8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements

16 Elliot Dee

17 Corey Domachowski

18 Dillon Lewis

19 Dafydd Jenkins

20 Tommy Reffell

21 Tomos Williams

22 Sam Costelow

23 Rio Dyer

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Follow Wales' opening Rugby World Cup match against Fiji across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 7.30pm, kick-off 8pm on Sunday.