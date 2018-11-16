England centre Alex Lozowski desperate to put down a marker against Japan

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski is available for England after serving a two-match ban

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski is desperate to put down a marker against Japan after missing out on England's first two autumn internationals as he served a ban.

Lozowski was initially handed a two-week ban, which was intended to rule him out of two games, after he was found guilty of dangerously entering a ruck during Saracens' Champions Cup victory over Glasgow earlier this month.

However, after realising Lozowski was set to leave Saracens to join up with England having only missed one game, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) extended the ban to November 5.

The extended ban meant the England centre missed the 12-11 win over South Africa on November 3, and also sat out last Saturday's narrow 16-15 loss to New Zealand at Twickenham.

Lozowski, who watched both England games from the sidelines, has been named in Saturday's team to face Japan and is keen to show Eddie Jones what he can do with the Rugby World Cup coming up next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "It's nice to be free to play again because being on the sidelines was very frustrating, but I'm delighted to be free and can't wait to play on Saturday.

"It was hugely frustrating to be not sure what was going on, it was a shame but that's how it turned out. It's all behind me now and I'm happy to move on and look forward to the last two Tests that I am available for.

"We have to build on what has happened in the last two weeks, we had a good victory against the Springboks and were so very close (against New Zealand) last week.

"The game plan, and how we want to play doesn't change too much but the personnel does. There are a lot of guys getting the chance to play and it's really exciting.

"Myself and all the other players want to take that chance, put our hands up and take a step forward going into the Six Nations and the World Cup next year.

"You never know when your next game will be so this weekend is huge for all of us."

Lozowski is expecting a tough test against Japan but says England have been preparing well ahead of the Twickenham clash, live on Sky Sports.

He added: "They are a hugely committed team, a skilful team who will come with some surprise plays.

"We have been focusing this week on being surprised by nothing, and we are ready for anything they may throw at us.

"We are expecting a real tough game and will have to be right on the money right from the start of the game."