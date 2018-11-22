Jamie George aware of 'big opportunity' ahead of England start against Australia

0:23 Jamie George says being picked picked as starting hooker for England's Test against Australia is 'reward' for his hard work and a 'huge moment'. Jamie George says being picked picked as starting hooker for England's Test against Australia is 'reward' for his hard work and a 'huge moment'.

Jamie George says he understands England's Test with Australia is a "big opportunity" to stake his claim for a regular starting role as hooker ahead of Dylan Hartley.

George will start for the first time against tier one opposition during Eddie Jones' tenure instead of co-captain Hartley, who must settle for a place on the bench for Saturday's final autumn international at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action.

Jones says it is a tactical selection but George knows that with the World Cup fast approaching, the fixture provides an opportunity to further his credentials, having acted as understudy since his debut in 2015.

"I'm very aware that it's a big opportunity for me, but it doesn't make me nervous, I don't get anxious about it," George said.

"I was buzzing when I heard. Really happy. Despite some line-out discrepancies against New Zealand, I actually feel like I'm playing well.

"I'm buzzing to get out there on Saturday, I can't wait. Of course it's a great opportunity so hopefully I'll take it."

Hartley started the opening two Quilter Internationals against South Africa and New Zealand before dropping to the bench as one of 11 changes for the visit of Japan.

The Northampton Saints front-row forward will become England's most capped player at Twickenham, surpassing the mark of 55 appearances made by Jason Leonard, but must do so as a finisher.

"Dylan was one of the first to congratulate me. We work really well together, regardless of all the competition," George said.

"We want each other to do well because ultimately that's going to benefit the team so we're always trying to put the team first no matter what. I've got an opportunity this week and Dylan has been brilliant.

"I always want to start the game - naturally, you always do. But that is often taken out of my hands. I don't pick the team - if I did then I'd have 100 caps.

"The way I play the game, I like to get my hands on the ball and make physical collisions in defence.

"I like to be accurate at the set-piece and for me that's where my head's at. My preparation won't change due to the fact I'm starting in this team."

Manu Tuilagi is in line to make his first England appearance since the 2016 Six Nations after being named on the bench this weekend and the Leicester centre has made his mark already within the camp by winning money from his team-mates at pool.

England centre Manu Tuilagi could make his first England appearance since the 2016 Six Nations

"I haven't played him at pool - he's been skinning everyone so I'm not going near him!" England fly-half Owen Farrell said.

"He plays rubbish in the morning and then takes everyone's money at night! He's good at pool. He has his own cue. I don't think he brought it this week, but he had it last week. He plays in flip-flops!"

