Danny Care expecting battle for England Six Nations spot

Danny Care is relishing the prospect of a battle for England’s half-back jerseys ahead of Eddie Jones’ Six Nations squad announcement on Thursday.

The Harlequins scrum-half has scored 14 tries for England in 84 caps over a ten-year international career and knows that he faces tough competition for a place in the squad.

Leicester's Ben Youngs and Wasps' Dan Robson are among those fighting for the No 9 jersey with Care.

Danny Care featured for England during the Quilter Internationals in 2018

"There are four, five or six player who want to put their hand up for selection and be a part of that Six Nations squad and ultimately that World Cup squad," Care said.

"Whoever gets the opportunity to play in that first game has to play well because, as always, there are players nipping at your heels."

At fly-half, competition is also fierce, but Care believes Danny Cipriani's form for Gloucester should put him in the fold.

"Danny has been brilliant all year for Gloucester, great last year, and will be hopeful of featuring this year heavily," Care added.

Danny Cipriani's form for Gloucester should put him in the England fold, says Care

"I've known him for a long time, he's an unbelievably talented player and in that position with George Ford, Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, it's going to be a great battle for that No 10 jersey."

Care reserved special praise for his Harlequins team-mate Alex Dombrandt, who arrived at Twickenham Stoop in the summer of 2018.

The No 8 won the man-of-the-match award for his dominant performance in Quins' 28-26 win over Exeter Chiefs in December.

"Look, I'm not a selector, but all I can say about Alex, this guy we signed from Cardiff uni, is that from day one in pre-season I was banging on the coach's door saying he's got to play," he said.

"He's got it, he understands the game, he's physical, he reads the game so well, he's the closest thing I've seen to Nick Easter in a long time.

"He's just a naturally gifted rugby player and if he keeps going the way he is, he's got a very bright future."

Alex Dombrandt has been in superb form for Harlequins this season

England begin their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Dublin to take on defending champions and Grand Slam winners Ireland.

England's poor campaign last year ended with defeat to Ireland at Twickenham, but Care said England's players weren't out for revenge, admitting that Ireland had fully deserved their win.

"They were the best team last year, hands down," Care added. "They deserved the trophy.

"They're up there with the best team in the world at the moment and we know we're going to have to play incredibly well to match them and to beat them, but hopefully Eddie picks a hell of a squad - there are some great players he can pick from - and it will be a big game."