England camp pleased with Manu Tuilagi's decision to stay at Leicester, say Elliot Daly & Jonny May

1:10 Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Steve Borthwick are pleased Manu Tuilagi will be available for England selection after this year's World Cup. Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Steve Borthwick are pleased Manu Tuilagi will be available for England selection after this year's World Cup.

Elliot Daly and Jonny May say the England camp are delighted that Manu Tuilagi has agreed a new contract with Leicester.

Tuilagi had been offered a lucrative deal by French side Racing 92 but has decided to stay with the Premiership club, which retains his eligibility for England selection.

A potential move to France could have ended his international career with the Rugby Football Union only selecting players who play domestic rugby in England.

Tuilagi scored two tries for England during their 54-17 win against Italy

Daly told Sky Sports: "Manu's [Tuilagi] obviously a great player, and you've seen over the Six Nations what he can do when he gets a good bit of game time and his body's all good which is brilliant.

"It's good to see where he is at the moment; he's really enjoying it here and hopefully we played a part in him staying. He's a great bloke around camp as well - everyone loves him."

Tuilagi has been in resurgent form for England this season, after a long period out of the international game due to injuries.

The centre has earned 31 caps for England since his debut in 2011. He returned to Six Nations action in February after missing nearly three years of international action due to various injuries.

Tuilagi came through the Tigers academy and has made 121 appearances for the club

Team-mate for club and country May added: "I'm really happy for Manu. It's happened very quickly; he only told us about an hour or so ago in the gym

"We've all left him to it, and of course we would have supported him no matter what he decided to do.

"I think it's been playing on his mind a bit, and he's got a big grin on his face this morning, so when Manu's happy it makes me happy, and I think it makes everybody happy. We're all really pleased for him. He's such a great guy, just being around him is awesome so we're very happy.

"Of course you want him to stay but he's under enough pressure, he's got his family to think about, him to think about, his career to think about, so you completely leave him to it."

The 27-year-old, who was born in Samoa, came through the Tigers academy and has made 121 appearances for the club.

Elliot Daly says "everyone loves" Tuilagi in and around the England camp

Leicester are 10th in the Premiership table after 16 games following their fifth-placed finish last season.

May believes Leicester's form this season was the reason for Tuilagi considering the offer from France.

He added: "There's no hiding away from the fact that the club's form hasn't been great. I'm confident we can help turn it around a bit when we get back.

Leicester team-mate Jonny May believes the club's poor form forced him to consider his options

"Tigers not being great would have played on his mind a little bit, but certainly seeing how he played at the weekend and I know he's loved being around here, I think that will have influenced his decision because he's having a great time here and he's loving his rugby."