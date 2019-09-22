Will Carling secured funding to help England with World Cup challenge

Former England captain Will Carling helped raise extra cash for the RFU

Former England captain Will Carling secured outside funding in order to cover the shortfall in cash needed for Eddie Jones' World Cup campaign.

For the first time, the RFU required external money due to the financial difficulties they face.

Carling was given the role of raising the funds from donors in the city and was able to generate a sum in the region of £250,000.

0:40 England's Courtney Lawes is confident he can live up to the Eddie Jones' expectations of him at the Rugby World Cup in Japan England's Courtney Lawes is confident he can live up to the Eddie Jones' expectations of him at the Rugby World Cup in Japan

"The RFU over the last period of time has had to be prudent in the way we spend money," said an RFU source.

"We have all felt the effects of that in recent times. So without dipping into the pocket any more, this seemed a pretty logical and normal way to raise additional money.

"It was not budgets being cut, it was looking for a few additional things that would help in the final stages of the World Cup."

England have spent over £3m as they attempt to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time since 2003, a sum that includes their outlay on two 'heat camps' in Treviso, Italy.

World Rugby cover all expenses at the tournament, so Jones' spending is in addition to the cash given to all competing nations.