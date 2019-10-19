Eddie Jones hails England's Samurai spirit in Australia win

Kyle Sinckler scored England's third try

Eddie Jones hailed his England players' Samurai spirit following a record-equalling victory over Australia that saw them storm into the World Cup semi-finals.

England's 40-16 win against the Wallabies at Oita Stadium was secured by four tries, including a double for wing Jonny May on his 50th cap, and 20 points from captain Owen Farrell.

The dominant display underlined England's pedigree as possible World Cup winners, though holders New Zealand await them in the semis next weekend.

"It was a do-or-die game today," England head coach Jones said.

Owen Farrell speaks to his team after England's win against Australia

"And the best Samurai were always the guys who had a plan but could adapt, had a calm head but were full of aggression, and I thought we were like that today.

"The challenge is how we get better, because there is always a better Samurai around the corner.

"We want to keep challenging ourselves. How do we get better next week?"

England led only 17-16 early in the second half, before scoring 23 unanswered points and leaving their opponents searching for answers.

Prop Kyle Sinckler and wing Anthony Watson followed May over the Wallabies try-line in one of England's most efficient performances under Jones.

"He (Sinckler) found himself in an advanced attacking position (for his try) and got a great pass from Owen (Farrell) and then he was a runaway rhino," Jones added.

"I'm really impressed by how hard he is working at improving his game.

"I thought (flankers) Tom Curry and Sam Underhill did very well, and the young fella Lewis Ludlam when he went on.

"The effort from Billy Vunipola was outstanding, absolutely outstanding. Maybe it helped having his wife here, so we have to make sure his wife stays next week!"

And on May, he said: "It is a great achievement to play 50 times for your country. There is probably not a more professional player than him.

Jonny May scored two tries early on for England

"He showed what a good finisher he is. He just had a little bit of a twinge at the end, so we took him off, but he should be fine."

Jones, who coached Australia to the 2003 World Cup final admitted that he was enjoying the win and did not have any commiserations for Australia or Michael Cheika at the time.

"It's tough when you lose a game, particularly at this level of the world Cup," said Jones.

Michael Cheika, Head Coach of Australia and Michael Hooper embrace after their loss to England

"At this moment I do not have a lot of sympathy for them (Australia) because I am enjoying the win and I think I am allowed to enjoy the win.

"Maybe later in the week I might, so ask me later in the week."