Rugby World Cup final: Eddie Jones confident England players will recover for South Africa

Eddie Jones is aiming to guide England to their first World Cup title since 2003

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players will not feel any effects from the gruelling World Cup semi-final win against New Zealand when they face South Africa on Saturday.

England reached their first final for 12 years by beating the All Blacks 19-7 in a very physical encounter.

Fly-half Owen Farrell and winger Jonny May picked up knocks but both took part in training on Tuesday.

"The great thing about our players is physically they are in fantastic condition," he said. "Their ability to recover is extraordinary, our players are better today than they were last week."

Jones also revealed that it is not just the backroom staff helping their preparation.

0:22 England defence coach John Mitchell predicts an epic battle when his side face South Africa in Saturday's World Cup final England defence coach John Mitchell predicts an epic battle when his side face South Africa in Saturday's World Cup final

"They [the players] have taken to the onsens [hot springs] in droves and it's a great way of recovering," he added.

"You think about how smart the Japanese are, 150 years ago, each village had its own onsen, which is the perfect recovery, hot, cold you have some social interactions so you relax, its perfect."

Jones is aiming to guide England to their first World Cup title since 2003 after they lost the 2007 showpiece to South Africa.