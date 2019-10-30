England's Joe Cokanasiga nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year

Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries for England against USA in Rugby World Cup

England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Cokanasiga is joined on the three-strong shortlist by South Africa scrum-half Herschel Jantjies and France fly-half Romain Ntamack.

England's 21-year-old Fijian-born wing has appeared only once at the Rugby World Cup, against the USA when he scored two tries, but he has been a tackle-busting force since making his debut last autumn.

Previous winners of the award are New Zealand's Nehe Milner-Skudder, England lock Maro Itoje, All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane and South Africa wing Aphiwe Dyantyi.

To be eligible, players must have completed less than one year of senior international rugby with the winner chosen by a panel of former internationals including Springbok great Bryan Habana.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "The World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award recognises the most exciting talent to burst onto the international 15s or sevens stage during the year and highlights the 'ones to watch'.

"There were several outstanding candidates and the process of selecting the shortlist was tough for the panel. We have three outstanding candidates, who would be worthy recipients of this prestigious award."

Former World Rugby Player of the Year and RWC 2007 winner Habana added: "With a number of players bursting onto the international scene over the past year, it was no easy feat choosing only three nominees for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award but the nominees selected have shown their pedigree on the biggest stage and in so doing are fully deserving of their nomination."

The Nominees

Joe Cokanasiga (England)

The winger announced himself on the international stage with a try on debut against Japan at Twickenham last November and hasn't looked back with a record of seven tries in his nine tests in the England jersey.

He may only have featured once at Rugby World Cup 2019 to date, but the 21-year-old, blessed with both power and pace, ensured he left his mark on the match with a brace of tries against USA in Kobe City.

Herschel Jantjies (South Africa)

Few people knew anything about the diminutive scrum-half outside of the Stormers camp coming into 2019, but he announced himself to the world in some style, scoring twice on his test debut against Australia in the Rugby Championship in July and then touching down again in the 16-16 draw with New Zealand.

The 23-year-old has featured in all but one of South Africa's tests since, more often than not providing an impact off the bench.

Romain Ntamack (France)

A World Rugby U20 Championship winner in 2018, Romain Ntamack is calmness personified on a rugby pitch despite being just 20 and the youngest member of France's RWC 2019 squad.

He made his debut at centre in the Six Nations opener against Wales in February but has now made the fly-half berth his own, starting eight of his 12 tests there, including three in Japan. The son of RWC 1999 runner-up Émile, he has clearly inherited his father's vision, flair and desire to attack the line.