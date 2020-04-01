Eddie Jones: England coach will not let standards slip in lockdown

Eddie Jones is determined to ensure England's players return to rugby in the best shape possible

England are providing clubs with equipment and giving players training schedules so they are ready to go once rugby resumes, says head coach Eddie Jones.

The Gallagher Premiership has been suspended until at least April 14, and there is a growing resignation that further delays in the season will follow because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are at home and training in isolation but Jones, who has already agreed to take a 25 per cent pay cut, is refusing to allow standards to slip.

"We're going to hold one of these virtual meetings on Monday," Jones told the England Rugby podcast.

"For the players, it's obviously particularly different because they're not training for their clubs. We're trying to assist the clubs where we can with equipment and also assist the players with ideas of how they can train.

The resumption of the domestic rugby season in England remains uncertain

"Because at the end of the day, we're going to beat this virus and when the virus is beaten, we want the players ready to go."

Jones has used his time to reflect on the Guinness Six Nations campaign, which remains uncompleted awaiting a return date when it is deemed safe to do so.

And the 60-year-old urged his players to set an example for others to follow at this time of unprecedented crisis, drawing on the values rugby has long prided itself on.

"It's a difficult time, obviously the health of everyone is the most important thing," Jones said from his home in Japan.

"Rugby is a game that has always espoused teamwork and one of the things we talk about with the England side all the time is how you can become a better team-mate.

"Now for everyone, it's how you become a better citizen.

"Following instructions and behaving with discipline is important."