Women's Six Nations: Marlie Packer to earn 100th cap when she captains England against Italy

Marlie Packer will receive her 100th international cap as she leads out England in their opening game of the Women's Six Nations against Italy on Sunday.

Saracens prop Kelsey Clifford looks set to make her first Test start, while Saracens fly-half Zoe Harrison, Loughborough centre Emily Scarratt and Bristol second-row Abbie Ward reclaim their place in the team for the first time since England's loss to New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup final.

"Reaching 100 caps for your country is an awesome achievement," head coach John Mitchell said of Packer.

"Talking to Marlie about her journey, she has had to overcome adversity since her Test debut in 2008. What has been evident since I first met her is her determination to succeed has been ingrained in her over the past 16 years, helping her achieve she has in the game.

"She epitomises what it is to be a Red Rose."

Exeter flanker Maddie Feaunati could make her England debut off the bench in Sunday's game as part of a team that sees Packer feature as one of just five players to retain their starting place from last November's win over New Zealand to clinch the WXV1 title.

Also among those to keep their place is Harlequins full-back Ellie Kildunne, Trailfinders wing Abby Dow,

Loughborough centre Helena Rowland and Bristol hooker Lark Atkin-Davies, while Loughborough flanker Sadia Kabeya and Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer both start having been sidelined during WXV due to injury.

England, looking to win their sixth successive Six Nations title, went unbeaten throughout the 2023 campaign as they completed the Six Nations Grand Slam.

"We are excited to get going in what is an awesome tournament," Mitchell added. "We are focused on improving our performance.

"We want to get quicker at our game, we want to create more pressure on the opposition and we want to present attacking opportunities. Italy is our first opportunity to put into practice what we are aiming to achieve."

England XV: 15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), 14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders), 13. Helena Rowland (Loughborough), 12. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough), 11. Jess Breach (Saracens), 10. Zoe Harrison (Saracens), 9. Lucy Packer (Harlequins), 1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol), 2. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol), 3. Kelsey Clifford (Saracens), 4. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), 5. Abbie Ward (Bristol), 6. Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough), 7. Marlie Packer (Saracens), 8. Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Replacements: 16. Connie Powell (Harlequins), 17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury), 18. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), 19. Maddie Feaunati (Exeter), 20. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), 21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), 22. Holly Aitchison (Bristol), 23. Megan Jones (Leicester).