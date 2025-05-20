England rugby: Jamie George included in 33-player training squad after British and Irish Lions omission

Jamie George and George Ford have been included in England's 33-player training squad after both missed out on British and Irish Lions selection.

The squad named by Steve Borthwick does not include the 13 English players who have made the Lions panel, nor does it include any Northampton Saints or Bath players ahead of the weekend's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals in Cardiff.

The two-day camp forms part of the preparations for the upcoming match between an England XV and a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday June 21 (kick-off 3.15pm).

Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is named, despite currently being out with a shoulder injury, while back-row Tom Willis, centre Henry Slade and full-back Freddie Steward are other recognisable names among a number of uncapped players.

England's 33-player training squad

Forwards: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs) , Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Shark), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Tom Willis (Saracens).



Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Tobias Elliott (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins) and George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

