Red Roses: Ellie Kildunne makes England return against France in final Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Ellie Kildunne will make her return from a leg injury for England against France on Saturday, the Red Roses' final warm-up game before the home Women's Rugby World Cup.

World player of the year Kildunne missed England's Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham in April with a hamstring injury.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made 11 changes to his starting XV for the fixture at Stade Guy Boniface in Mont-de-Marsan.

Zoe Harrison retains her place at fly-half as Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, and Maud Muir come into the front row with Morwenna Talling joining Abbie Ward in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft makes a return in the back row alongside Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews, with Abby Dow coming onto the wing.

England were comprehensive 97-7 victors over Spain earlier this month and will hope for another positive performance ahead ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on August 22 when England face the USA in the opening game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (c), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.



Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Helena Rowland, 23 Emma Sing.