Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum added to Scotland's Six Nations squad

Fraser Brown should be back in full training with Scotland on Monday

Scotland have added front-row options Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum to their Six Nations squad.

Hooker Brown trained with the squad last week, before the 33-20 win over Italy, but was only involved in non-contact work as he completes his recovery from a knee injury.

The Glasgow front-row was expected to train in full on Monday and could be an option to face Ireland on Saturday at Murrayfield.

His club team-mate Grant Stewart has been returned to the Warriors after not being involved in the matchday squad against Italy.

Edinburgh prop McCallum won the last of his three caps on Scotland's 2018 summer tour and joins the squad as team-mate Willem Nel suffered a calf strain at the weekend.

Nel was replaced after 50 minutes by Simon Berghan.

Back row Sam Skinner has returned to the Exeter Chiefs for further treatment on an ankle injury he suffered early in the Italy game - he was able to play the entire 80 minutes.