Scotland's Greig Laidlaw announces international retirement

Greig Laidlaw won 76 caps for Scotland

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year-old Clermont scrum-half won 76 caps and captained his country on a record 39 occasions after making his debut against New Zealand in 2010.

Laidlaw - who becomes the third Scotland player to retire from the international game since the World Cup - is the second-highest points scorer in their history.

"Emotionally, this decision was incredibly tough however, when I reflected on what I have learned from playing Test level rugby and where Scotland is as a national team, it makes sense," Laidlaw said in a statement.

"Captaining your country to victory is the stuff of childhood dreams. To say I will never again stand in the tunnel, filled with nerves, alongside my rugby family and lead my teammates out on to the pitch at Murrayfield, is incredibly hard.

"While my body and heart could continue playing, my head tells me that it's time to let the team rebuild.

"In terms of where Scotland is now, they are in a position to spring forward and I cannot wait to give them my full support from the stands."