Scotland call up Duncan Weir to replace Finn Russell for Six Nations

Scotland have called up Duncan Weir to replace suspended stand-off Finn Russell ahead of their Six Nations opener with Ireland - but have lost wing Darcy Graham to injury.

Racing 92 fly-half Russell has been told by Scottish Rugby Union chiefs that he will not win his 50th cap in Dublin after he allegedly missed training on Monday after a late-night drinking session.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has now turned to Worcester playmaker Weir, who will now look to win his first cap since 2017, but has not opted to call in cover for Edinburgh flyer Graham after he suffered a knee injury at the Dark Blues' Oriam base earlier this week.

2:03 Former England back-row Nick Easter says Finn Russell's omission from the Scotland squad will have a disruptive affect on their Six Nations preparation Former England back-row Nick Easter says Finn Russell's omission from the Scotland squad will have a disruptive affect on their Six Nations preparation

Weir was a Scotland regular before losing his place to Russell ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

He won the last of his 27 caps against Italy three years ago but will now look to push Adam Hastings for a starting slot against Andy Farrell's team at the Aviva Stadium.

While the former Glasgow back will now join Townsend's team as they fly out to Spain for a warm-weather camp, Graham will be staying behind.

And Townsend fears the 22-year-old could also miss Scotland's February 8 clash with England at Murrayfield.

Graham underwent an MRI scan earlier this week which confirmed he had suffered ligament damage.