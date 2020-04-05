Dougie Morgan: Former Scotland captain and head coach dies aged 73

Dougie Morgan was Scotland team manager at the Rugby World Cup in 2003

Former Scotland captain and head coach Dougie Morgan has passed away at the age of 73.

Morgan died in hospital in Edinburgh after an illness on Saturday night, Scottish Rugby confirmed.

He was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978 and played two Test matches for the British & Irish Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand.

Morgan moved into coaching after retiring and became Scotland head coach during the 1993-94 season.

Scottish Rugby is immensely saddened to learn of the death in hospital in Edinburgh last night of former Scotland scrum-half, captain, coach and manager, Dougie Morgan. He was 73.https://t.co/ad2FQKxPv4 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) April 5, 2020

During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa in 1995 and also posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

Current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend described Morgan as "a great servant to Scottish rugby, first and foremost as a terrific player and captain of the national side."

Townsend added: "He went on to have success as a coach. In 1995, we came very close to winning a Grand Slam and a few months later, his Scotland team were only seconds away from topping their pool in the World Cup until France scored deep into injury time."

Sir Ian McGeechan, left, described Morgan as a 'great friend and companion'

Former Lions manager Sir Ian McGeechan said: "On and off the field, he was a great friend and companion. I have memories I will always cherish and be very thankful for knowing Dougie."