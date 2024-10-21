Sione Tuipulotu named Scotland captain for Autumn Nations Series with five uncapped players included

Sione Tuipulotu has been handed the Scotland captaincy for next month's Autumn Nations Series.

Gregor Townsend has appointed the Glasgow centre to the role ahead of Rory Darge and Finn Russell, who skippered the team on a joint basis in the Six Nations earlier this year.

Darge and Russell have been listed as vice-captains for the four Murrayfield Tests against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.

Townsend has selected five uncapped players in his 45-man group, with Glasgow pair Alex Samuel and Tom Jordan joined by Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Freddy Douglas and Mosese Tuipulotu, the younger brother of Sione.

Edinburgh stand-off Ben Healy has been left out after a difficult start to the season at club level, with Jordan preferred alongside the more experienced fly-half duo of Russell and Adam Hastings.

Edinburgh forward D'Arcy Rae and Northampton back Rory Hutchinson have been recalled to the squad, while talismanic wing Darcy Graham is back in the mix for the first time since last year's World Cup after recovering from injury.

As expected, there is no place in the squad for veteran forwards George Turner and Richie Gray, who have effectively ruled themselves out of contention for selection by moving from Glasgow to Japan.

Dupont returns to France's Autumn squad

Antoine Dupont has returned to the French squad for the first time since last year's Rugby World Cup as 42 players were named by head coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday for their three November Tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Dupont, 27, has not played for the full team since the quarter-final loss to South Africa in Paris in October, though he has since gone on to win an Olympic gold medal with the French sevens rugby team.

The internationals are the first for France since a controversy-laden tour of Argentina in July, overshadowed by the arrest of two French players on rape charges, and the sending home and subsequent lengthy suspension of full-back Melvyn Jaminet for racist comments on social media.

France rested many key players for the trip to South America but are back to near full strength for the November internationals, save for yet another injury to fly-half Romain Ntamack after a calf tear in domestic league action and the sidelining of hooker Julien Marchand.

Galthie has called up five new players in Tonga-born tighthead Tevita Tatafu, who has qualified after five years of residency, Toulouse second rower Joshua Brennan, and Bordeaux-Begles loose forwards Marko Gazzoti and Pierre Bochaton.

The 21-year-old Toulouse centre Paul Costes also received a first call-up to the squad.

Autumn Nations Series: Fixtures and kick-off times

Saturday November 2

3.10pm - England vs New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

5.40pm - Scotland vs Fiji, Murrayfield

Friday November 8

8.10pm - Ireland vs New Zealand, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 9

3.10pm - England vs Australia, Twickenham

5.40pm - Italy vs Argentina, Stadio Friuli

8.10pm - France vs Japan, Stade de France

Sunday November 10

1.40pm - Wales vs Fiji, Principality Stadium

4.10pm - Scotland vs South Africa, Murrayfield

Friday November 15

8.10pm - Ireland vs Argentina, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 16

3.10pm - Scotland vs Portugal, Murrayfield

5.40pm - England vs South Africa, Twickenham

8.10pm - France vs New Zealand, Stade de France

Sunday November 17

1.40pm - Italy vs Georgia, Stadio Luigi Ferraris

4.10pm - Wales vs Australia, Principality Stadium

Friday November 22

8.10pm - France vs Argentina, Stade de France

Saturday November 23

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji, Aviva Stadium

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Turin

Sunday November 24

1.40pm - Scotland vs Australia, Murrayfield

4.10pm - England vs Japan, Twickenham

Saturday November 30

3.10pm - Ireland vs Australia, Aviva Stadium

