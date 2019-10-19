Rory Best ponders if Ireland put too much pressure on themselves for quarter-final

The retiring forward cut a forlorn figure after Ireland's defeat

Rory Best pondered if Ireland put "too much pressure on" ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final which ended in a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Ireland leaked seven tries in Tokyo and ended up on the wrong side of a quarter-final result for a seventh time at a Rugby World Cup - their wait for a maiden semi-final is now set to last at least 36 years.

Veteran hooker Best's Ireland career came to a close on the heart-breaking note and the 124-cap hooker pondered on the reasons for the difficulties after the full-time whistle.

"There is a lot of pressure on them and I think we allowed them to get a good start which took a little bit of the pressure off," said Best.

"Everyone talks about the pressure that's on the All Blacks before quarter-finals. But, when you haven't won one and you feel you have a great coaching set-up and great group of players then maybe you put too much pressure on.

"Maybe we have been looking at this for too long and been so focused on it that we forgot to win some of the little battles along the way over the last 12 months.

Ireland made uncharacteristic errors and struggle to contain a focused Kiwi outfit

"We wanted to set a bar than no Irish team has met before. We've done that numerous times over the six-and-a-half years with Joe [Schmidt].

"It was an onus on us to win a quarter-final because then it becomes a habit.

"We talked about it years ago. I remember Paul O'Connell saying when we beat France three times in a row leading into the last World Cup that it then becomes a habit because you expect to beat France.

"Before that they always seemed to be the team that stopped us winning Grand Slams.

Both head coaches went into the match knowing that they will depart their posts following the conclusion of the World Cup

"With Joe, he helped take away a bit of the fear factor that the All Blacks held in the last three Tests. But when you do that they see you coming a lot more and when you get the best team in the world fully prepared and fully focused on you it becomes that little bit more difficult.

"And when you make a few errors and you let them get their tails up it becomes even more difficult."

Joe Schmidt has now taken charge of Ireland for the final time, with defence specialist Andy Farrell due to step into the head coaching role.

The departing Kiwi has had led Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including one Grand Slam, and the nation's first two victories over New Zealand.

Despite all of their achievements during that time, Best admitted that their World Cup exits will still hurt for some time to come.

"Tired, sore, upset. Right now you focus on just what's gone and we're incredibly disappointed," said Best when he summed up his feelings.

"We've got a lot of big characters in that changing room and it's not often that you get deadly silence. There were some of those big men in tears. That's what happens when everybody puts their heart and soul into something."